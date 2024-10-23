Newcastle United are believed to be lining up a move for a defensive colossus who is seen as one of Europe's biggest talents currently, according to an exciting new transfer claim.

Newcastle transfer news

Plenty of Magpies transfer rumours are doing the rounds currently, with a move for Paris Saint-Germain and France striker Randal Kolo Muani mooted. The Ligue 1 giants appear to be happy to let him leave, not least manager Luis Enrique, and the Premier League side are reportedly one of the clubs he has been offered to.

Oscar Gloukh is a player who could have a massive future in the game, having already become an important player for RB Salzburg, scoring five goals in as many starts in the Austrian Bundesliga this season. The 20-year-old may even be available for as little as £29m in the January transfer window, and Newcastle are seen as contenders to snap him up.

Bayern Munich and Germany star Leroy Sane has also been linked with an eye-catching switch to St James' Park, although they are far from the only Premier League side in the mix to snap him up. At 28, Paul Mitchell would also have to weigh up whether he was a reliable long-term option, especially as he would likely demand big wages.

Newcastle are still said to be pursuing a move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, too, with advanced talks even being mentioned. The 24-year-old has become one of his side's most influential players, assisting against Eddie Howe's men earlier in the campaign.

Newcastle eyeing move for defensive "monster"

According to Jeunes Footeux [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are eyeing a move for highly-rated Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov. Fellow Premier League side Everton are also mentioned as possible suitors for the 20-year-old, with his current club demanding up to €30m for his services, a huge markup from the €100k they paid for him in 2023.

The report adds that he is "described as a monster" by his teammates and is "one of the greatest talents in the European football this season". If Lens get their asking price, they would be selling him for 300 times what they signed him for - a stunning 30,000% profit.

Centre-back is clearly a key area of focus for Mitchell, with Marc Guehi a primary transfer throughout the summer transfer window, and Khusanov could still be a bargain in comparison to the Crystal Palace ace despite the huge profit Lens would make.

Granted, he isn't quite as polished at this point in his career, but he has already made 25 appearances for Lens, starting six Ligue 1 games this season and featuring eight times, averaging 4.3 clearances and 2.3 aerial duel wins per match in the process.

Abdukodir Khusanov's Ligue 1 stats this season Total Appearances 8 Starts 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clearances per game 4.3 Aerial duel wins per game 2.3 Interceptions per hame 2.1 Tackles per game 1.0

Khusanov has also won 16 caps for Uzbekistan, highlighting his importance already at senior international level, and the sky appears to be the limit for him.