Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on an exciting defender, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren't the only club hoping to secure his services in January.

Do Newcastle need any more defenders?

At St. James’ Park, Eddie Howe currently has Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Paul Dummett and Sven Botman as his natural options at centre-back, but as we’ve seen this season, those have been limited at times due to the injury to the latter.

During the 8-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United, Botman sustained a knee injury and has been missing for the last four games, and whilst he’s recently dropped a hint on social media that he will be back sooner rather than later (Chronicle Live), there’s no guaranteeing that another player won’t take his place in the treatment room.

The Magpies could therefore be tempted to bolster their ranks at the heart of their backline next year, and one player that has emerged onto the radar in the northeast is Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah who has fallen out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues’ 24-year-old has carried out three loans throughout his career at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield and FC Lorient, and the fact that he is yet to make a single appearance in any competition this season shows how low down in the pecking order he is (Transfermarkt - Chalobah statistics), so it sounds like he’s now prepared to start a new adventure elsewhere.

According to 90min who have delivered a transfer update on Trevoh Chalobah, Newcastle are interested in a deal to sign the defender in January, but they are set to face stiff competition to secure his services:

"Trevoh Chalobah is ready to leave Chelsea when the January transfer window opens, 90min understands, with clubs across Europe already exploring a possible deal.

"A permanent sale would be preferable for Chelsea, who are still working to raise money after three windows of immense spending, but the Blues are prepared to entertain loan offers if they prove to be financially beneficial.

"Bayern Munich remain interested in signing Chalobah. Bayern are not the only suitors for Chalobah from Germany, however, with Borussia Dortmund also keeping an eye on his situation. In England, Nottingham Forest remain keen on Chalobah alongside Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle United.

"Chalobah may also have the option to follow fellow Blues graduates Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Italy, where Roma and Juventus have registered their interest in a January transfer."

How much does Trevoh Chalobah earn?

In SW6, Chalobah currently pockets £50k-per-week which he’s not earning considering that he isn’t being given the opportunity to play (Chelsea salaries), but should he put pen to paper at Newcastle in January, that could all change if he was to operate on a regular basis.

Standing at 6 foot 3, Freetown’s native was averaging 2.2 clearances and 1.2 aerial wins per top-flight game last season (WhoScored - Chalobah statistics), showing the “ice cold” rock and physical presence he can be both on and off ground, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Chalobah, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the backline and even three roles in the midfield, additionally shares the same agent, CAA Base Ltd, as Kieran Trippier, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give the board a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line.