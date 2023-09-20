Newcastle United have had scouts keeping tabs on an exciting new defender, and a fresh report has revealed the chances of him moving to the Premier League.

What's the latest transfer news at Newcastle?

Last week, Eddie Howe received an in-house boost when Callum Wilson put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension that runs until 2025, but outside of the northeast, there have been a few names doing the rounds as to who the boss could potentially target in the market next year.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently name-checked the black and white stripes as a possible destination for West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen should he be on the move, while other outlets have linked the likes of Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike and Royal Antwerp’s Arthur Vermeeren with a switch to St. James’ Park.

Now, a new name to have entered the fold is Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco who, having worked his way up through the academy ranks to get promoted to the first-team, has so far made 22 senior appearances for Jorge Almiron’s side.

In addition, Argentina’s youth international will be out of contract in December 2024 meaning that his club could be tempted to cash in should they receive a respectable offer to risk not losing him for free at the end of next year, and if the following update is to be believed, the 19-year-old has a whole host of clubs chasing him.

Are Newcastle signing Valentin Barco?

According to 90min, Newcastle, Chelsea, Manchester City, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have “all watched” Barco in recent weeks. However, Brighton and Hove Albion are currently in pole position to secure the defender’s services having already held talks with his representatives.

Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Porto, Roma, Juventus, PSG and Monaco have also been keeping close tabs on the in-demand teenager, but as previously stated, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are the favourites.

Boca Juniors are looking to get their prized asset to sign a new long-term contract to fend off interest, but with his current deal including a €10m (£8m) release clause, potential suitors have sniffed out the ideal opportunity to sign him.

How good is Valentin Barco?

Whilst Barco is still at a very young age, he’s already been dubbed the “Argentinian Marcelo” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and even though he might not be ready to be thrown straight into the senior action, he would be a fantastic signing for the long-term future of Newcastle.

Boca’s left-footed ace posted three contributions (two assists and one goal) in 19 outings across all competitions last season and loves to use his pace to burst down the flank and whip balls into the opposition’s box, racking up 48 crosses, which is the third-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef.

Sponsored by Adidas, Barco, who represented his nation at the U20s World Cup, even has the versatility to operate everywhere down the left-hand side of the pitch in defence, midfield and attack, so this really is a no-brainer of a deal to pursue.