Referee Christopher Kavanagh and his VAR team may have made a big mistake in the most recent Newcastle United game after awarding a controversial penalty.

What's the latest on Newcastle and VAR?

The Magpies managed to pick up a vital three points on their push to finish inside the top four as they beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Indeed, travelling away from home and down to west London, Eddie Howe and his men were put under plenty of pressure in the first half.

After just 28 minutes, Sven Botman made a poor challenge inside his own box but Nick Pope saved Ivan Toney's penalty. However, before the break, the Brentford man did manage to score from 12 yards after Alexander Isak was judged to have fouled Rico Henry.

While the incident wasn't called live, video assistant referee Darren England instructed Kavanagh to go to the pitchside monitor, and a penalty was then awarded.

Was it a foul by Isak?

It's clear that referee Kavanagh has a great view of the initial challenge but he decided against giving a foul.

With that in mind, it's a little odd that he later agreed with VAR that he had made a clear and obvious mistake and so would have to overturn his first call.

While speaking about the incident on Match of the Day (via Shields Gazette), Alan Shearer certainly made this point.

Indeed, the furious BBC pundit said: “I don’t mean to get angry, but there’s no other option than to do that. This is a terrible, terrible decision.

“Henry goes for it, Isak goes for it. Chris Kavanagh the referee sees that himself and he doesn’t give that at all, not at all. He has a great view of it.

“The VAR and Darren England look at that for twenty replays and it takes them three minutes to send the referee [to the monitor] and say to him ‘no, I think you have made an absolute howler, you have to go to the screen’. What I would say to Chris Kavanagh is show some courage and back yourself to say to VAR and Darren England ‘no, you’ve got it completely wrong. I’ve watched it for myself, I’ve had a good view of it and I’m sticking to my decision.’

“But no, he backs down and gives the penalty. It’s a terrible decision."

He then added that he expects a PGMOL apology for the call, saying: “Once again Howard Webb will be ringing Eddie Howe up for the second time in a month and saying ‘I apologise we got that one wrong’. I know Howard Webb has a tough job and he wants to have a high bar, but for them to re-referee like that, it’s not right, he doesn’t want that, he’s told me.”

In the end, despite this controversy, Newcastle still managed to pick up the win with two goals in the second half – including a redeeming winner from Isak.