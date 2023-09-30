Newcastle United are looking at a January deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and a fresh report has revealed that the club would be willing to complete a player-plus-cash exchange.

What did Napoli say about Victor Osimhen?

In recent days, Napoli created a video on the social media platform TikTok appearing to mock the 24-year-old after missing a penalty, which has caused the relationship between both parties to spiral, with the player’s representative, Roberto Calenda, even threatening to take legal action, as per BBC Sport.

Whilst Nigeria’s international still has two years remaining on his contract, he could be tempted to look elsewhere in the new year following the fallout, and having established himself as Rudi Garcia’s overall top-performing offensive player so far this season, he won’t be short of potential suitors.

In the Premier League, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are the three primary clubs to have been credited with an interest in the attacker, but over the summer, Eddie Howe’s side also took a big step by enquiring about a move.

Back in June, Lille’s former star was the subject of an approach from the Magpies, who reportedly made contact with his agent, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition at the time, chiefs are looking to take a second bite of the cherry at the start of 2024.

Are Newcastle signing Victor Osimhen?

According to Sport Italia (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are set to “immediately target” Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window in January, and they are supposedly plotting a “crazy exchange”.

PIF are hoping to bring the centre-forward to the northeast for €65m (£56m) and are apparently happy to send Alexander Isak the other way in a straight swap deal. Napoli aren’t actively looking to sell their prized asset, but a “super” proposal like this could force their president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to “waver”.

How many goals has Victor Osimhen scored?

Since the start of his career, Osimhen has posted an impressive 126 contributions (101 goals and 25 assists) in 198 appearances which has seen him dubbed a goal-scoring “machine” by journalist Josh Bunting, so it would be a massive coup if he was to sign for Newcastle.

The Lagos native has also recorded 26 shots so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting his constant desire to try and hit the back of the net even if the end product isn’t always there (all information correct prior to today's game vs Lecce).

Furthermore, Howe’s target is a versatile operator having previously played in all four positions across the frontline, including out wide on both the left and right wings and as a second striker alongside his usual role when leading the line through the middle, so he would be able to easily adapt to the manager’s demands.

However, while Osimhen knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level having not only won last season's top goalscorer accolade in the Serie A but also being named the division’s Best Young Player for 2022, we can't imagine fans on Tyneside would be happy to see Isak head out the door at this time regardless of the player stepping into his place.