Newcastle United could be poised to transcend past transfer fortunes with an audacious move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr., who is reportedly of interest to the Premier League giants.

What's the latest on Neymar to Newcastle?

According to 90min, Neymar is being considered for transfer to St James's Park in the summer, with the Brazilian's future in Paris looking uncertain.

The report states that United's majority stakeholders, PIF, are hoping to make a 'marquee' signing to spearhead their ascension to the forefront of European football, and Neymar fits the bill.

The 31-year-old would cost a mouthwatering £75m, though if the club are serious about forging a move, finances would scarcely be an unconquerable stumbling block.

French outlet Foot Mercato has also stated that Manchester United are mulling over making a move this summer, with PSG indeed pushing the illustrious star towards the exit.

Should Newcastle sign Neymar?

Clearly, monetary worries are less burdensome than they were a few years ago on Tyneside, and if PIF truly wish to pursue a move for a player of Neymar's ilk, there are few outfits on the globe better placed to do so.

At club level, the renowned "artist", in the words of former boss Christophe Galtier, has plundered 293 goals and 188 assists from 493 matches, with an additional 77 goals from 124 outings for Brazil - the country's joint-highest goalscorer alongside the revered Pele.

For those who would doubt the forward's efficacy and prospects of success at St James' Park, FBref ranks the "phenomenon" - as hailed by compatriot David Luiz - among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers over the past year for goal rate, the top 1% for assists rate, the top 2% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive passes and the top 12% for progressive carries.

On a frankly inconceivable £957k-per-week, Neymar could emulate the Premier League success of Eden Hazard, who was one of football's most blistering offensive forces before his blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid in 2019.

As per WhoScored, Hazard has remarkably recorded an average of 3.1 dribbles and 2.3 key passes per game across the duration of his career, and was once lauded as a "special player" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his exploits.

Indeed, the former Blue was instrumental in his outfit's success over the past decade, scoring 110 goals and supplying 92 assists from 352 outings across all competitions, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League trophies, the League Cup and the FA Cup during his illustrious stay.

There will be hope within the Magpies' camp that a player of Neymar's quality, holding similarity in his innately beautiful ability on the ball and eminent standing as one of his generation's most talented attackers, can indeed take Newcastle to the next level.