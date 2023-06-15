Newcastle United have enquired about a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, according to reports.

Who is Nico Williams?

Williams is a right-sided winger who currently plays his football at the San Mames Stadium having graduated from the academy to become a regular feature of Ernesto Valverde’s first-team, clocking up a total of 85 senior appearances to date.

However, the 20-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season meaning that the current window will be the final opportunity for the La Liga outfit to cash in on their prized asset, and being their overall best-performing player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 6.89, he won’t be short of suitors.

Back in February, The Athletic reported that PIF and Eddie Howe had internally “discussed” a deal to sign the Spain international at the start of the new year, and whilst a switch at the time failed to come to fruition, Magpies chiefs appear ready to take a second bite of the cherry.

Are Newcastle signing Williams?

According to 90min, Aston Villa have “opened talks” regarding a move for Williams, but Newcastle and Manchester City have also “enquired in recent months”, with Arsenal too “keeping close tabs” on his situation. Athletic Bilbao “want to keep” the forward beyond the summer but “know” that they would “struggle” to match any kind of proposal from an admirer in the Premier League.

Where would Williams fit in at St. James'?

Whilst Allan Saint-Maximin is usually out on the left, his versatility means that he can also operate on the right flank and he’s been heavily linked with an exit, so should he depart over the summer, Williams would be the perfect replacement.

The World Cup participant, who pockets £57k-per-week, posted 11 goal contributions (six goals and five assists) in 36 La Liga outings last season, form which saw him take home three man-of-the-match awards, but he was also a threat even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net by being able to provide for his peers.

The Pamplona native ranked in the 92nd percentile for successful take-ons and also whipped 174 crosses into the box, which was more than any of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef. His form on the international stage also saw him lauded “confident” and “direct” by journalist Josh Bunting, so should the opportunity to sign him arise in the coming weeks, it’s a no-brainer of a deal for PIF to complete.