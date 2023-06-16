Newcastle United are not in talks to bring Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella to the Premier League, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Nicolo Barella leaving Inter Milan?

The Italy international permanently arrived at the San Siro Stadium back in 2020 following a successful loan spell from Cagliari Calcio, and across both of his spells with Simone Inzaghi's side, he’s made a total of 187 appearances to date.

The Serie A veteran still has another three years remaining on his contract in his homeland, but having established himself as their overall fourth best-performing player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 6.94, has caught the attention of Eddie Howe.

On Wednesday evening, The Telegraph broke an exclusive story that the Magpies had entered talks regarding a deal to sign the 26-year-old for £50m, with Sky Sports further claiming that the northeast boss is a huge fan of the maestro, but a significant update has now emerged suggesting things aren't looking too hopeful just yet.

Are Newcastle signing Barella?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that whilst Newcastle do admire Barella, they aren’t in fact part of any ongoing negotiations to secure his services, with Inter Milan not even having yet been contacted by the hierarchy. He wrote:

“Inter have not received formal approach or bid for Nicolo Barella. Newcastle have genuine interest as Telegraph called, but nothing is advanced at this stage. Inter sources feel £50m is nowhere near his valuation… also, nothing agreed with Barella on personal terms.”

Should PIF make an offer for Barella?

Barella is naturally a central player and last season was recognised for his personal efforts by being named the Midfielder of the Year in Serie A, but he’s much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game so PIF should 100% consider tabling a bid to bring him to St. James’ Park.

The World Cup participant, who’s sponsored by Nike, racked up 13 goal contributions (seven assists and six goals) in 35 Serie A appearances during the previous campaign, with this form seeing him receive four man-of-the-match awards, and he was also a threat even when the ball didn't hit the back of the net.

Barella, who knows what it takes to be successful with seven career trophies to his name, recorded 121 shot-creating actions which was the second-highest total throughout the whole of his squad, via FBRef, so when you consider this alongside his versatility to operate everywhere across the midfield, it’s a no-brainer of a deal to attempt.