Newcastle United may be aided in their ambitious pursuit of Nicolo Barella due to Inter Milan's financial situation, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nicolo Barella?

According to Telegraph Sport, Newcastle United are 'pushing hard' in their attempts to bring Barella to Tyneside this summer from Italian giants Inter Milan.

The report states that the proposed deal could be worth around £50 million and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison is said to be their other key target this window.

Football Insider contradict these claims and state that it may take as much as £70 million to entice Barella away from San Siro ahead of next term.

This would mean that the Magpies would have to smash through their transfer record to capture Barella, overtaking Alexander Isak as the most expensive signing in club history following the Sweden international's move from Real Sociedad last year for £63 million.

Capology understand that Barella earns around €178,077 (£152,922) per week at the Italian giants on a contract that runs until June 2026.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that although Inter Milan will be reluctant to sell star players such as Barella and Alessandro Bastoni, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, something may have to give due to their financial reality.

Jacobs told FFC: "Barella is another one that Inter are adamant they're going to keep on to; Bastoni, Tottenham have looked at in the past as another player that Inter swear until they're black and blue in the face if you like because that's their club colours, that they're adamant he won't go anywhere, but something's got to give because their financial situation."

Would Nicolo Barella be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Barella would be a very bold statement signing from Newcastle United as they prepare to host Champions League football at St James' Park next term.

In 2022/23, the Italy international made 52 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan, registering nine goals and ten assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per WhoScored, the 26-year-old was an inventive presence during the campaign and managed an average of 1.6 key passes per match in Serie A.

Barella was also a driving force in Inter Milan's midfield and successfully performed 146 shot-creating actions in total across the season, as per FBRef.

Newcastle United are in an exciting moment as a club and bringing in someone like Barella would be a major coup for the Magpies as they look forward to 2023/24.