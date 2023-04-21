Newcastle United have received an approach regarding the summer availability of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mazraoui's future?

The Morocco international first arrived at the Allianz Arena in July 2022 on a free transfer from Ajax, but his debut season in Germany hasn’t gone as well as he would have no doubt hoped upon putting pen to paper.

The Bavarians star has been significantly out of favour having made just six starts in the Bundesliga this season, and has so far only recorded one outing under Thomas Tuchel since he was appointed following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann. Despite his contract not expiring for another three years, he could therefore already be considering a move elsewhere, and should that be the case, he won’t be short of any potential suitors in the Premier League.

The Magpies are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old having been initially linked with him two years ago, but bigger clubs were better placed to sign him at the time. Now though, the northeast outfit have been given the perfect opportunity to take a second bite of the cherry and are in a better position to compete with their rivals…

According to 90min, Newcastle, Manchester United, Wolves, Arsenal, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have all been “alerted” to Mazraoui’s availability by his personal representatives. PIF and Eddie Howe are set to be “kept informed” of the right-back’s transfer situation in the weeks and months ahead, but the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have also been “told” that he could be on the market at the end of the season.

Where would Mazraoui fit in at Newcastle?

Newcastle will eventually need to recruit for life after Kieran Trippier who isn’t getting any younger (32), and as a full-back who “cannot be defended” when flying forward, according to ESPN analyst Arnold Bruggink, Mazraoui would be the ideal long-term successor.

The Leiderdorp native is strong in defence having won 71 per cent of his tackles this season but is also a threat down the flank having posted 48 goal contributions (26 assists and 22 goals) throughout his career to date.

The £132k-per-week ace, who has the flexibility to operate in a remarkable eight different positions across the field, additionally knows what it takes to be successful having got his hands on seven senior titles since bursting onto the scene, so would enhance the winning mentality of the squad already at St. James’ Park.