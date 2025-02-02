Newcastle United have now agreed to sell an "incredible" player in a £15m move in the current transfer window, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies experienced a bitterly disappointing day at the office on Saturday, losing 2-0 at home to Fulham in the Premier League, despite taking the lead.

While Eddie Howe has assembled one of the strongest Newcastle squads in recent memory, that's not to say that new signings late in the winter window wouldn't be appreciated. Young Malaga winger Antonito Cordero has been linked with moving to St James' Park, with the 19-year-old also wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid. Talks have even reportedly opened with the Magpies.

Samuel Chukwueze is another player who has emerged as a rumoured option for Howe's men, with AC Milan offering their winger to them, as they look to make money to help their current financial issues. A right-sided attacker by trade, he could be considered a strong replacement for the departed Miguel Almiron.

Exactly the same applies with Milan attacker Noah Okafor, in terms of them being willing to move him on, and Newcastle have again been mentioned as one of the clubs who have been offered him.

Newcastle agree deal to sell "incredible" player

According to Romano on X, Newcastle have agreed a deal to sell Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in a loan move with an obligation to buy for £15m, bringing an end to his short time at the club:

If Magpies supporters had been told that the defender would leave the club less than a year after joining, they would have been surprised, considering what a shrewd addition he looked last summer, with Gary O'Neil once saying of him:

"I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury. Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker."

Lloyd Kelly's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 10 Starts 4 Minutes played 302 Goals 0 Assists 1 Clearances per game 1.5 Tackles per game 0.5 Pass completion rate 81.2%

It simply hasn't worked out for Kelly in a Newcastle shirt, however, with only four starts coming his way in the Premier League and a total of 10 appearances in the competition.

The likes of Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall have been stronger options for Howe, so it makes sense to move him on, even if it does weaken the Magpies' squad depth between now and the end of the season.