Hoping to make their return to the Premier League's top four next season to prove that the 2022/23 campaign was no blip, Newcastle United are now reportedly in pole position to land a key player in pursuit of their ambitions.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have learned a harsh lesson in squad depth this season, with Eddie Howe's injury list often leaving him short on options as he attempts to navigate playing in four competitions. And that injury list is only set to continue into the next campaign, given that both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles suffered ACL injuries that will rule them out of the start of next season.

The transfer window should help solve Newcastle's problem in the form of Tosin Adarabioyo, however. Reports suggest that those at St James' Park are set to sign the Fulham defender on a free deal this summer upon the expiry of his current deal at Craven Cottage.

Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly could then follow suit in a similar deal as a free agent this summer. But that will still leave Newcastle with a midfield problem that will prove to be a more expensive fix if reports are to be believed.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle are leading the way to sign Amadou Onana this summer alongside Arsenal and Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth over £50m in the coming months. This wouldn't be the first time that Newcastle and Everton have done business around that price range, having previously agreed a deal that saw Anthony Gordon head to St James' Park in a deal worth £45m.

That deal has since paid dividends for the Magpies, who have seen Gordon discover his best form in the current campaign. Now, they could see the same happen with Onana if they push on and beat Bayern Munich and Arsenal to the midfielder's signature.

"Exciting" Onana can replace Longstaff

If Newcastle want to push on and return to the Champions League places next season then players of Onana's potential will quickly prove to be the key, especially in place of the likes of Sean Longstaff. What's more, the return of Sandro Tonali will also hand Howe a major boost and perhaps even give Onana the perfect partner if he completes a move this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Amadou Onana Sean Longstaff Progressive Passes 101 125 Progressive Carries 20 17 Tackles Won 33 29 Interceptions 15 15 Ball Recoveries 148 108

The Belgian has received high praise during his time in England too, including from former Everton and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who told Sky Sports "Really exciting footballer. I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium.

“He’s got the physicality and the presence of a player that the Everton fans know very well in Marouane Fellaini. He can become anything in that central area, so I can understand the excitement around Everton – this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this present time.”