Seeking alternative options to Marc Guehi, Newcastle United are now reportedly battling Liverpool to sign a La Liga centre-back who has been compared to World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

Newcastle transfer news

The transfer rumour arrives just when things are potentially beginning to look up for Newcastle, who earned their first win in three attempts and Alexander Isak score two goals in as many games to knock Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup in comfortable fashion. The cup victory eases any pressure on Eddie Howe just ahead of Arsenal's visit in another tough test for the Magpies.

2025 is shaping up to be fairly hectic for Newcastle on the transfer front if recent rumours are anything to go by. Desperate to make up for last summer's failure, the Magpies have already been linked with moves for the likes of Real Madrid's Arda Guler who would instantly steal the headlines and help to end any of their current attacking struggles.

Meanwhile, after missing out on Guehi in the summer despite months of chasing his signature, those at St James' Park have now reportedly identified an alternative solution to their defensive woes.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle are now battling Liverpool to sign Loic Bade from Sevilla in 2025. The French centre-back reportedly has a release clause of €60m (£50m), but Sevilla are willing to let him leave for considerably less than that in a major boost for a Newcastle side who could be limited by profit and sustainability issues.

Compared to World Cup winner and former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, that reported price tag is certainly justifiable if Newcastle want to solve their centre-back problem for years to come.

"Elite" Bade should top Newcastle list

Whilst sporting director Paul Mitchell threw all his eggs in one basket to go after Guehi, he quickly saw every one of those come splattering back towards him and should take a different route as a result next summer. That should see Bade take centre stage. The 24-year-old is playing a starring role at Sevilla and looks on course to only improve with such a move away from La Liga.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Loic Bade Marc Guehi Interceptions 9 6 Progressive Passes 6 37 Tackles Won 11 5 Ball Recoveries 33 38

Potentially cheaper than Guehi, whose price simply rose too high for Newcastle last summer, Bade would prove to be a shrewd investment and one that makes quite the statement ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Described as "complete" and a player who "will be a world-class defender" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig in 2021, Bade could now fulfil that prophecy by swapping Sevilla for Newcastle and taking his place in the Premier League.

Next to Sven Botman, the 24-year-old could finally form a partnership that Howe can rely on every week at St James' Park as he looks to take Newcastle back into European football.