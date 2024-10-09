Attempting to make up for a disappointing summer transfer window, Newcastle United are now reportedly battling the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to sign a young gem they've been desperate to welcome to St James' Park since he was just 16.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst the Magpies deserve credit for how they've started the season, losing just once in the Premier League, it hasn't taken long for their squad depth - or lack thereof - to catch up to them. Without Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson against Everton at Goodison Park, Eddie Howe was forced to rely on former Toffee Anthony Gordon to lead the line, who missed from the penalty spot to send Newcastle on their way with just a point rather than all three.

It's depth that Newcastle must solve when 2025 arrives in a problem that sporting director Paul Mitchell seems well aware of, given recent rumours. Ahead of the January transfer window, the Magpies have already been linked with moves for the likes of Antoine Semenyo and now a star for the future.

According to O Jogo via Sport Witness, Newcastle are now battling to sign Roger Fernandes from SC Braga, who they were desperate to sign in 2022 when the winger was just 16 years old. Now 18 years old and even better, Fernandes has attracted the interest of Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa, among others, in a race that Newcastle will hope to win when 2025 arrives.

A player who is even reportedly on the radar of Portugal manager Roberto Martinez ahead of a potential call-up at just 18 years old, Fernandes could quickly emerge to become the ultimate replacement for Miguel Almiron at St James' Park.

"Exciting" Fernandes would replace Almiron for years to come

Whilst the likes of Jacob Murphy have stepped up to offer Howe an upgrade on the out-of-favour Almiron, Newcastle would be wise to turn towards a future star in Fernandes if they want to sign a permanent solution on the right-hand side. Just 18 years old, the Portuguese winger is already making his mark on senior football, with two goals to his name so far this season to follow last campaign's total of six goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Dubbed "one of the most exciting talents in Portugal" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig last season, Fernandes remains one to watch amid such high interest from around European football.

As Almiron potentially bows out, Fernandes could arrive to hand Howe an attacking boost for years to come at St James' Park.