Hoping to finally bolster their defensive options, Newcastle United chiefs reportedly believe that a new centre-back target with no weaker foot can replace the ageing Fabian Schar.

Newcastle transfer news

Of course, Newcastle's need for a central defender is no secret. The Magpies spent their summer in pursuit of Marc Guehi, only to miss out on the Crystal Palace defender and fail to turn towards an alternative option.

Now without Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury, Eddie Howe has been left with Dan Burn and Emil Krafth to turn into makeshift centre-backs alongside Schar. Whilst it didn't look as though that would catch up to the Newcastle boss just yet, Newcastle's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham exposed their problems for all to see in the Premier League.

Results such as the one at Craven Cottage make the January transfer window and next summer even more important. Those at St James' Park endured a disastrous summer to forget last time out, but could now use 2025 to make up for lost time, starting with the addition of a central defender.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle now believe that Richard King can replace Fabian Schar in the long-term, with his two-footed ability allowing him to slot in on both the left and right side of Howe's backline. King currently plays for Jamaican outfit Cavalier, but is expected to be plying his trade in one of Europe's top leagues very soon.

However, it seems as though the Magpies aren't the only side interested, with West Ham United reportedly leading the race for the 18-cap Jamaican's signature and Aston Villa also eyeing a move.

Standing at 6 foot 1, King can also play as a defensive midfielder and as a full-back in what would instantly ease Howe's squad depth woes. That said, Newcastle will have to act fast if they are to secure the centre-back against plenty of interested parties.

"Composed" King would add much-needed depth for Newcastle

Just 22 years old and yet to test himself at the elite level, King wouldn't necessarily start for Howe's side right away, especially when Botman returns, but what he would crucially add is depth within the Magpies' backline - depth that they've otherwise lacked for over a year. By signing the Jamaican, Newcastle would be able to finally bring an end to Burn's centre-back run, allowing him to return to his favoured full-back role in the process.

What's more, given that Schar is now 32 years old, there's a high chance that King would be the man to replace the Swiss international if he did complete a move to St James' Park in 2025.

Jamaican football expert Rayon Nelson certainly believes that King is capable of performing at a higher level, saying via HITC: "You can see there is a talent He doesn’t look like a player who will slide in and be reckless, but he’s a talent. Richard King plays football in a composed manner.

“Richard King, who has won titles at the age of 22, looks like he can hit a different level. Ball control, making the simple passes, getting out of some tight spots, I think he has the potential to do so.

"Yes, there are some areas of his game that need to be developed. Let’s say, confidence and so forth. But I don’t see him as a player who can always be average. I see him as a player who can hit a different level.”