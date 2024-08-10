In pursuit of a new winger this summer, Newcastle United are reportedly big admirers of a Premier League star who looks to be their alternative option to reported target Noni Madueke.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with Madueke in recent weeks and had even reportedly agreed personal terms with the Chelsea winger, but a deal remains incomplete. Newcastle still need to reach an agreement with Chelsea and whilst the Blues' pending purchase of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto should help usher Madueke towards the exit door, those at St James' Park could yet turn to an alternative option.

With just a matter of weeks left until the transfer window slams shut this summer, Newcastle don't have long to reach a decision which may yet surprise those in Tyneside.

According to NUFC Blog, Newcastle are big admirers of Dejan Kulusevski and could yet turn to the Tottenham Hotspur winger if they fail in their pursuit of Madueke this month. The Swede enjoyed another solid campaign last time out in North London, yet his place in Ange Postecoglou's starting side still remains in question given competition from Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson.

That question leaves the door open for Newcastle to make their move for a player who has more than enough quality to put an end to Miguel Almiron's starting place and take Eddie Howe's attack up another level or two. Earning a reported £110,000-a-week, Kulusevski would instantly become one of the highest earners at St James' Park this summer.

"Excellent" Kulusevski is better than Madueke

If Newcastle do miss out on Madueke, then it would arguably be a blessing in disguise should it result in the arrival of Kulusevski. The Spurs winger is just 24 years old and approaching the peak of his career, making this summer the perfect time to strike. Compared to Madueke, who has struggled for minutes throughout his time at Chelsea, Kulusevski stands out.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Dejan Kulusevski Noni Madueke Goals 8 3 Assists 5 2 Key Passes per 90 2.15 1.71 Ball Recoveries per 90 4.33 4.62 Minutes 2,762 1,053

That said, even with plenty of attacking options creating question marks over Kulusevski's place at the club, Spurs boss Postecoglou was full of praise for the Swede last season.

The Australian told BBC Sport after the winger equalised late on in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City: "Deki [Kulusevski] was excellent the whole game and we count on him attacking the box from that side. Him and Brennan [Johnson] have goals in them, we haven’t had enough out of them yet but they are there. It’s great those two combined for a great goal at the end."

It's the type of moments that Newcastle will be desperate for as they consider alternatives to Madueke this summer.