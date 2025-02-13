Shifting their focus towards the summer transfer window, Newcastle United are now reportedly racing to sign a young attacking midfielder for what would be a bargain price at the end of the season.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been forced to face the harsh reality of profit and sustainability rules in the last year or so, resulting in a quiet summer and January transfer window. In a position where they must sell before they can buy - even as the team with arguably the richest owners in the Premier League - Newcastle at least showed the door to Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron last month.

It's two sales which should free up some room on the PSR front and allow Newcastle to spend once again, albeit perhaps only on bargain deals. Reports suggest that's very much the market that the Tyneside club are looking into too.

The likes of Paulo Dybala have been among those threatening to steal the headlines this week, with his bargain release clause reportedly grabbing the attention of those at St James' Park.

Meanwhile, if it's not to be the experienced option then the Magpies could turn towards a rising star. According to SportBILD, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are now chasing a deal to sign Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin this summer following reports that his €20m (£17m) price tag is set to drop to €10m (£8m) at the end of the season.

The Magpies aren't alone in their interest, however, with Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers - among others - all interested in the 19-year-old.

For £8m, Newcastle could land an eventual bargain deal if Maza's rise continues out of the 2. Bundesliga in the near future. A deal which would end their wait for an impressive reinforcement whilst avoiding any PSR risks, they should make their move.

"Decisive" Maza is on the rise

Although he hasn't stolen every headline throughout the current campaign courtesy of his place in Germany's second division, the stats do plenty of the talking for Maza. At just 19 years old, he's been a crucial player for Hertha - scoring seven goals and assisting another four in all competitions in the middle of what has otherwise been a disappointing season for his side.

Earning the praise of Ben Mattinson as a result, the analyst claimed that Maza can be "the face of a top team" and described the young attacking midfielder as both "assertive" as well as "decisive".

Yet to reach the peak of his powers, Newcastle would be wise to make their move at a bargain price this summer rather than holding off and watching Maza reach his potential elsewhere.