Still searching for attacking additions ahead of 2025, Newcastle United are now reportedly closing in on an agreement with one winger who wants to complete a move to St James' Park.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been a difficult season for Eddie Howe's side so far. Whilst they've shown glimpses of their quality against Liverpool and, most recently, against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, they've also suffered one too many slips to convince the rest of the Premier League that they'll be competing for a place in the top six come the end of the campaign.

That could yet change if they welcome some much-needed reinforcements in the January transfer window, however, with links to the likes of Antoine Semenyo suggesting that the Magpies are keen to sharpen their attacking options.

The Bournemouth winger has impressed at times this season and could yet earn a move away from the Cherries as early as next month as a result. He's not the only option that those in Tyneside have reportedly set their sights on though.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant, as relayed by Sport Witness, Newcastle are now closing in on an agreement with Johan Bakayoko after positive talks between themselves and his representatives took place. The Belgian is reportedly keen to complete the move in what should make any remaining details regarding personal terms that much easier.

Related Howe's real hero: 9/10 Newcastle sensation made Tonali unplayable Newcastle advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a deserved victory over Brentford.

What looks set to be far less simple, however, is negotiating with PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch club look set to remain firm on their €50m (£41m) price tag ahead of 2025, which could leave Newcastle with no choice but to wait until the summer to strike a deal once they've raised funds through potential sales of their own.

A player on the rise, Newcastle should push on and secure Bakayoko's signature before other European giants swoop and complete a frustrating hijack.

"Exciting" Bakayoko could be shrewd signing

As Almiron heads for a likely exit next year, signing an upgrade on the right-winger should be near the top of Newcastle's wishlist. And Bakayoko would be exactly that. Still just 21 years old, the Belgian has followed up last season's stunning 14 goals and 14 assists with a further nine goal involvements before we've reached the halfway mark of the current campaign.

It's a rise that Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig was full of praise for last season, describing Bakayoko as an "exciting" right-winger alongside former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh back in June.

If Newcastle are to sign a long-term option who'd be an instant upgrade on Almiron, then Bakayoko is the player that could go all out for either as soon as January or when the summer transfer window arrives.