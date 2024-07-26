Newcastle United are reportedly close to signing an "unbelievable" Premier League player this summer, with personal terms already agreed.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with so many players since the end of last season, with Eddie Howe clearly aware that improvements were needed after a disappointing campaign by their recent standards, especially to 2022/23 when they qualified for the Champions League.

Almeria right-back Marc Pubill has been mentioned as a possible arrival at St James' Park this summer, with the 21-year-old a potential long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier, who could move on this summer and whose very best days are now arguably behind him. He started 22 La Liga games in 2023/24, chipping in with three assists in that time.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is another player who could be an option for Newcastle between now and the beginning of the new campaign, with the likes of Manchester United and West Ham also in the race to sign him.

More wide attacking options have also been linked with the Magpies of late, from Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville to Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, with Howe clearly wanting more consistency and end products on the flanks.

Newcastle closing in on signing "unbelievable" Chelsea player

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, with personal terms already agreed.

The Englishman is "expected to be the most likely of the club’s right-wing targets to join", with the Magpies actively looking for upgrades on Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy in that role.

Madueke is certainly a talented footballer, having an effortless ability to drift inside from the right wing and cut onto his deadly left foot, but there is an argument to say that he also doesn't deliver enough end product.

Last season, the £50,000-a-week ace only scored five goals and bagged two assists in 23 Premier League matches, and while only 13 of those were actually starts, it still isn't exactly earth-shattering. Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for the Chelsea man during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, though, saying:

"Noni Madueke today, for me, unbelievable. If you analyse him from the start of the season; all the conversations and meetings, clips and videos, things like this. He was capable today of doing a fantastic job with the ball – of course, he is an offensive player – but without the ball, he is doing a fantastic job helping Alfie [Gilchrist] defend."

At 22, Madueke is still a young player with promise, however, and could still represent a long-term improvement on the likes of Almiron and Murphy, both of whom have had their moments at Newcastle but are now both 30 and 29 years of age respectively. The young winger may also not become a world-beater, but he would help add an extra dimension in wide areas, possessing pace, power and trickery.