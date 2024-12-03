Newcastle are now considering making a mega-money move in January to hand Eddie Howe reinforcements for the second half of the season, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle have money to spend

A frustrating summer for Newcastle United saw them fail with several bids to sign Marc Guehi, a proposed move which dominated much of their transfer window. Though they signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer at the beginning of the summer window, it was expected that Howe's side would add another Premier League level centre-back to their ranks, something that they ultimately failed to do, while Kelly has had a bit part role at St James' Park so far.

That has seen them start the season in sluggish fashion, with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their most recent outing leaving the Magpies 11th in the Premier League, four points outside the top four and a return to Champions League football.

Related Newcastle must sell Toon flop who Rafa thought had "fantastic potential" Newcastle have gone from strength to strength under Eddie Howe, but there are still some stragglers in the mix.

To bolster their chances of a return to elite European football, Newcastle may well have to strengthen in January, and they certainly have the finances to do so after their public chase of Guehi saw them willing to pay £65m for the Crystal Palace defender.

Howe himself hinted at changes coming in January, admitting that he wanted a "freshness" to his squad. “I think freshness is important in a squad, I won’t sit here and deny that", he explained.

"There needs to be a certain element of trading in and out to keep the group dynamic new. A new dynamic and a new team always has to form every season.”

Now, they could reportedly be ready to use their Guehi funds to sign a different defender in the winter window.

Newcastle considering move for £66m maestro

That is according to a fresh report in Portugal, which claims that the Magpies are keen to sign Benfica talent Tomas Araujo in January. According to A Bola [Via Sport Witness], Eddie Howe's side "are considering a move to sign the Portugal international in January" in what would prove a costly move.

The Magpies are not the only side to be interested in the young defender, with Chelsea "in love" with the teenager and Manchester United also reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

His performances for Benfica have drawn widespread acclaim, and he was dubbed "potentially one of the best CBs" by football scouting account DanielScouting on X, who added: "He’s a technical maestro. His turns, dribbling, manipulation, & passing make you think he’s a CM," and claimed he is already an "elite player".

Lloyd Kelly vs Tomas Araujo 24/25 (Domestic league) Tomas Araujo Lloyd Kelly Appearances 9 8 Pass Accuracy 86.6% 81.7% Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.26 1.82 Fouls per 90 0.67 1.21 Yellow Cards 0 2

The report adds that Benfica do not want to sell the defender, and are readying talks to try and persuade him to agree a new deal with an increased release clause. However, until they do so, he will be available provided any side meets that €80m (£66m) clause. There is no hope of any flexibility on that fee, it is claimed, as Benfica "consider him ‘non-negotiable’ and have ruled out a transfer in the winter market, unless his clause his activated".