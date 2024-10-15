A cut-price move for an "exceptional" Newcastle United target could be on the cards in the January transfer window, in a more marquee deal than the recent links to Wout Faes and Nikola Milenkovic.

Newcastle eyeing £75m double deal

Eddie Howe has found his centre-back options decimated in recent months, with serious injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles leaving him horribly lacking in that area of the pitch, especially with little business done there in the summer, barring the signing of the versatile Lloyd Kelly.

Key additions are required at the heart of Newcastle's defence moving forward, and they have been linked with a sensational £75m double swoop for Faes and Milenkovic. The duo are currently plying their trade at Leicester City and Nottingham Forest respectively, but could relish the opportunity to move to a bigger club.

The Premier League pair are seen as potential long-term replacements for current Magpies defenders Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, both of whom are in their final year at St James' Park. It remains to be seen if either will be handed extensions, but the fact that they are now 32 years of age suggests that could be unlikely.

Should neither Faes nor Milenkovic move to Newcastle, they will surely turn to other options instead, whether that be in January or next summer, and it looks as though they could now be set to revisit a former target.

Newcastle "considering" cut-price January signing

According to The Northern Echo's Wilson on X, Newcastle are "considering" going back in for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in January, even eyeing him on the cheap, with his report saying a "cut-price deal" is the aim.

Guehi still feels like the most exciting centre-back option for the Magpies, especially if they now believe they can sign him for cheaper than what Palace were demanding in the summer. The 24-year-old impressed so much for England at Euro 2024, proving to be one of their standout players after filling in for the injured Harry Maguire throughout the tournament.

Former Three Lions star Joe Hart said of him: "Huge shoutout to Marc Guehi. I thought he was exceptional. He really stepped in and was really calm on the ball. I thought Guehi allowed John Stones to play his game. The more Marc plays, the better that [centre-back] partnership will get."

Guehi certainly hasn't expressed a willingness to now remain at Palace for years to come, suggesting that a move to Newcastle may still appeal to him, and given his age and profile, Paul Mitchell should do all he can to acquire the England international's signature.

Granted, the Eagles have struggled this season and the defender arguably hasn't been at his absolute best, but he has discussed a "tough" summer without much of a pre-season, so there should be no concerns from Newcastle about him being a flash in the pan.