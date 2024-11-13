Hoping to enjoy a busy January transfer window than their nightmare summer, Newcastle United are now reportedly considering a move to sign a Premier League midfielder in 2025.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have eased fears over their drop-off in recent weeks by turning their form around under Eddie Howe. It's no coincidence that their return to form has gone hand-in-hand with Alexander Isak's either, with the Swede back to his goalscoring best - netting three in his last three Premier League games. He was, of course, at it again last time out as Newcastle sealed an impressive 3-1 victory against high-flying Nottingham Forest.

As Isak's form continues, however, concern has seemingly increased over his future at St James' Park. Recent reports have linked the Newcastle star with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool amid doubts that he will put pen to paper on a fresh deal for the Magpies. His exit would undoubtedly be a monumental blow.

Hoping to tempt their star man to stay put, those on Tyneside could hand Isak the perfect creator to fuel his goalscoring addiction. As reported in Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, Newcastle are now considering a January move to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan from Chelsea. The former Leicester City midfielder has endured a nightmare spell and desperately needs the game time that the Magpies could offer.

They're not the only side considering a move though, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly among the potential suitors alongside Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. In what could be a busy race for his signature, Dewsbury-Hall has quite the decision to make.

Earning a reported £80,000-a-week at Chelsea, Newcastle would be wise to rescue Dewsbury-Hall in the winter window and reinforce their midfield options on an offensive front.

"Fantastic" Dewsbury-Hall needs move

Appearing just three times in the Premier League so far this season and accumulating just 43 minutes, Dewsbury-Hall's decision to swap Leicester City for a packed Chelsea squad looks more and more unwise by the day. He desperately needs a winter exit - if only on loan - if he wants to finally make his mark on the Premier League.

Newcastle represent an ideal option too. The former Leicester man would receive the game time that he's after amid Howe's current lack of depth and would be fighting for European football in what wouldn't be far away from Chelsea's current aims. Having scored 12 goals and assisted a further 15 in the Championship last season too, Dewsbury-Hall is certainly a player capable of making a significant impact when given the chance.

It's a slight suprise that Enzo Maresca has failed to give his summer signing a real chance at Chelsea after they worked so well together at Leicester last season. The Italian even spoke highly of the midfielder, telling Sky Sports: "He was full of responsibility at first. But since the first international break he has improved a lot.

“He's calm, fantastic with the ball, he knows when to attack and what to give the team. He is so dangerous near the box, and has the quality to score or assist from anywhere."