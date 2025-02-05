Newcastle United are now expected to pursue a summer move for an "incredible" player, and they are planning to spend big, according to a report.

Newcastle limited by PSR in January

Newcastle didn't make a single addition to their squad in the January transfer window, amid PSR restrictions, but Eddie Howe remains optimistic about his squad, stating it is "lighter in numbers but high in quality."

Despite there being no new signings, there were some outgoings this winter, with Lloyd Kelly completing a move to Juventus, although Howe has admitted he was "very reluctant" to sanction the defender's departure.

Kelly's departure means the Magpies are a little lighter on options at centre-back, meaning they may look to strengthen in that area in the summer, and they have already identified a target.

According to a report from London World, Newcastle are expected to pursue a summer move for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, who they have now been chasing for quite some time, failing to get a deal done before the start of the season.

After having to deal with PSR restrictions for 18 months, PIF are expected to be handed the opportunity to spend big in the summer, having balanced the books somewhat by selling Kelly this winter.