After reportedly seeing their deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo hijacked by Chelsea, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their focus towards an alternative option for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies don't seem to be wasting any time this summer, with a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his Bournemouth contract reportedly on the cards. The versatile defender will arrive off the back of a solid season at the Vitality Stadium and on course to ease Howe's defensive depth problems. But he wasn't meant to be the only Premier League defender arriving.

Reports suggested that Tosin Adarabioyo was also on course to join Newcastle in a similar deal at the end of his Fulham contract this summer. The ball seemed to be in the Magpies' court, but then Chelsea came swooping in. Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are closing in on signing the central defender this summer.

Not wasting any time thinking about what might have been, however, those at St James' Park have instantly shifted their focus. According to TuttoSport via Football Italia, Newcastle are now eyeing a move to sign Dean Huijsen in a deal that would be worth just €30m (£26m) this summer. With Juventus looking to sell the young defender too, Newcastle could make negotiations simple by matching that price tag.

Still just 19 years old, Huijsen's reported £12k-a-week salary wouldn't disrupt Newcastle's wage bill either, making him an ideal second option after missing out on Adarabioyo.

"Excellent" Huijsen can make Newcastle forget Adarabioyo

Impressing on loan at AS Roma in the season just gone, Huijsen could now get the chance to make his biggest move yet by joining up with Newcastle and playing in the Premier League. What's more, such a move would go a long way in helping Newcastle forget all about their failed pursuit of Adarabioyo this summer.

League stats Per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Dean Huijsen Tosin Adarabioyo Minutes 522 1617 Progressive Passes 3.45 3.44 Tackles Won 0.86 0.61 Ball Recoveries 4.31 2.39

Huijsen's numbers highlight just how much potential he has on and off the ball, with almost double the ball recoveries of Adarabioyo, whilst also matching his progressive passes per 90 in impressive fashion.

It's no surprise that the Juventus teenager has earned such high praise throughout the season, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who his positioning and ability to read the game as "excellent" on X, whilst also highlighting his aerial dominance.

Everything is pointing towards a top player in the making and one that Newcastle should be targeting after missing out on Adarabioyo. In the long-term, Huijsen may even prove to be the better option for the Magpies.