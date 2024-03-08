Newcastle United have found out the hard way this season when it comes to the quality needed to compete on every front. The Magpies' summer recruitment has failed to pay dividends and now they're set to go again in the hope of making up for lost time, with one man already on the shortlist.

Newcastle transfer news

Before anything, PIF will need to find a replacement for sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been placed on gardening leave amid links with a move to Manchester United.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United CEO, confirmed the news, telling the club's official website: "We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

Whoever takes up the role next will be tasked with taking those at St James' Park back to the heights of last season, when they finished inside the Premier League's top four and qualified for the Champions League. To do that, the Magpies would be wise to turn to players who have experienced that top level, including one summer target.

According to Dean Jones, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Aaron Ramsdale, who has fallen out of favour at Arsenal this season and needs a move elsewhere if he is to gain crucial minutes.

"I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He's basically got a season ticket at the moment. "That's not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career. He's been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have. He will definitely have offers to leave. "I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest. I'd be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer."

"Brilliant" Ramsdale would face similar problems at Newcastle

At a crossroads in his career, Ramsdale must get his next move right and it must result in a consistent starting place. And that should rule Newcastle out. The England international has already lost his place at Arsenal to David Raya and a move to St James' Park would hand him a similar obstacle in displacing Nick Pope.

Pope, currently out injured, is Eddie Howe's clear number one, which is unlikely to change with the arrival of Ramsdale.

23/24 league stats (via FBref) Aaron Ramsdale Nick Pope Starts 5 14 Save percentage 60% 73.6% Saves per 90 1.20 2.81 Pass completion rate 74.8% 78.7%

It remains to be seen just how much of a fight Arsenal will put up to keep Ramsdale too, with Mikel Arteta singing his praises earlier this season, saying via Arsenal Insider: “He’s fully prepared. He’s training really well every day. He’s desperate to play, like rest of the boys that haven’t had many opportunities.

“Saturday is a great day for him. It’s a joy to have 2 top goalkeepers in the team. He’s been brilliant, really supportive. Pushing every day in training, like I expected.”