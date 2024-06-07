With a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly reportedly nearing completion, Newcastle United have reportedly shifted their focus to another defensive reinforcement in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have seemingly taken full advantage of the expiration of Kelly's Bournemouth contract to wisely seal a free deal for the versatile defender. He will arrive to provide instant cover for Eddie Howe's backline, which is already without Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman for extended periods ahead of the beginning of next season.

With cover arguably needed for both Lascelles and Botman, however, Kelly is unlikely to be the last defender through the door at St James' Park this summer, with the likes of Dean Huijsen also linked with a move.

The original plan seemed to be landing a free deal for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo at the end of his current contract in a replication of the Kelly deal, but Chelsea have since reportedly swooped in to turn the defender's head. Now, the Magpies have shifted their focus towards the Netherlands.

According to Dutch outlet AD, Newcastle are interested in a move to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord this summer. The right-back, who can also play as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder, has attracted the interest of Liverpool alongside the Magpies and could now have a decision to make in the coming months.

Newcastle will hope to counter Arne Slot's Feyenoord advantage at Liverpool with the fact that Geertruida is under the same agency as Harvey Barnes, who the Magpies signed just last summer. Still just 23 years old, the Feyenoord man could certainly solve Newcastle's defensive depth problem.

"Amazing" Geertruida can ease Botman blow

Whilst he could yet succeed Kieran Trippier at St James' Park, Geertruida's first task at Newcastle may well be to replace the injured Botman in Howe's side. Without the Dutchman, Newcastle run the risk of a slow start to the Premier League campaign, making their search for a short-term replacement, who can also serve a long-term purpose, crucial this summer.

League stats Per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Lutsharel Geertruida Sven Botman Starts 34 17 Tackles Won 0.92 0.85 Interceptions 0.92 0.59 Ball Recoveries 5.38 4.58

It could even be argued that Geertruida would hand Howe quite the selection headache when Botman returns from injury. But that competition should only be seen as healthy as the Magpies look to make an instant return to European qualification next season.

Unsurprisingly, Geertruida has earned plenty of praise during his time at Feyenoord, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig describing the defender as "amazing" on X:

A title-winner at Feyenoord and a defender only likely to get even better, Newcastle could seal an underrated deal and solve any potential defensive crisis in one swift move this summer.