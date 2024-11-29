Newcastle United are believed to be eyeing a move for a "super" player in the January transfer window, according to a new update from The Athletic.

Newcastle transfer news

The next window is now only just over a month away from opening, meaning the Magpies are being linked with plenty of potential new signings. Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller is reportedly a target, with the 18-year-old a midfielder who could have a massive future in the game.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has been mentioned as a front-runner to come in and bolster Newcastle's quality on the right wing. The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 12 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

On the flip side, some Newcastle players are being linked with moves away from St James' Park, not least star striker Alexander Isak. The Swede is wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, although £115m may be needed to prise him away from the Magpies.

Miguel Almiron's exit from Newcastle also looks increasingly likely in January, with the 30-year-old not a big part of Eddie Howe's plans anymore, hence the need for a player of Semenyo's ilk. The player himself is keen on a new challenge at this point in his career, so it would arguably be a surprise if he was still at St James' during the second half of the season.

Newcastle eyeing January move for "super" player

According to a new report from The Athletic, relayed by The 72, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney in the next window.

A January move for the 22-year-old is mooted, with the update stating that he is being "watched" by the Magpies, as they contemplate new signings midway through the season.

Hackney may not be the world-renowned player that many Newcastle fans want to come in, but he is an excellent young footballer who can be seen as an exciting option for the long-term future.

Still only 22 years of age, the Englishman has become a key player for Boro, starting 14 matches in the Championship this season, scoring twice in that time. Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has lauded him in the past, saying:

"I’ve watched Hayden Hackney from afar, seeing his career flourish. There’s no better teacher for him than Michael, and he’ll enjoy the way Middlesbrough play. He’s a super player, and Morris is a good player in there too."

Hackney may not be arriving at Newcastle as a key player, but he could be a brilliant squad option for Howe, having won seven caps for England's Under-21s in the past, as well as being capped for Scotland's Under-21s and England's Under-15s in the past.

Planning for the future is always important, rather than simply signing players who can immediately be stars for Newcastle, and the fact that Hackney is a homegrown talent can only be a good thing, in terms of the English quota within the squad, making this one to watch.