With Newcastle United aiming to seal a Europa League place on the pitch, those at St James' Park have reportedly turned their attention towards solving Eddie Howe's squad depth problem this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst the Champions League places are out of reach, the Magpies still have an opportunity to secure a place in the Premier League's top six and qualify for next season's Europa League in what should be seen as a success, given Howe's injury list. The Newcastle boss was only handed further issues in recent weeks too, when both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both suffered ACL injuries which will carry over to next season.

What those injuries have at least done is handed Newcastle a clear summer priority, however, with at least one central defender needed. And that has seen the rumour mill get underway and the likes of Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo steal the headlines ahead of potential moves to St James' Park this summer. But that doesn't mean Newcastle will just look towards familiar faces, with scouts sent to South America in pursuit of cover for Botman.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle sent scouts to watch Nicolas Valentini at Boca Juniors ahead of a potential summer move. The 6ft 2in central defender could even be available for a cut-price with his contract set to expire in December. With limited time to cash in, Boca Juniors could be left with no choice but to accept a lower offer this summer.

The Magpies aren't the only club interested either. Both Inter and AC Milan have reportedly held talks to sign the 23-year-old, albeit without agreeing a deal. Leaving the door ajar for Newcastle, those at St James' Park could take full advantage to secure an ideal replacement for Botman this summer.

"High-quality" Valentini can become short-term Botman replacement

In an ideal world, Newcastle won't just want to sign a player who can provide cover, but someone who can push for a starting place whilst replacing Botman in the short term, and that could be Valentini. Still a player with plenty to learn, the central defender has enough experience to step into the Premier League at 23 years old and should be on the verge of entering his prime. For a possible cut price, the deal should be a no-brainer for Newcastle.

Earning the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described the defender as "high-quality", Valentini could take his biggest career step yet this summer.

What's more, the possibility that Newcastle could be playing in Europe again next season means that depth is the key and welcoming options such as Valentini is arguably more important than ever.