After a season in which they've been knocked back down to reality, Newcastle United must use the summer transfer window as an opportunity to hand Eddie Howe some much-needed fresh faces, including in the goalkeeper department.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst it's easy to take aim at the Magpies for the season they've had, their injury crisis has been like no other in the current campaign, with two of those injuries even carrying over to next season following blows for Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. Without the duo, who both suffered ACL injuries, Howe has been left with just one recognised centre-back in the form of Fabian Schar and must now turn to the summer window.

So far, names such as Dean Huijsen and Max Kilman have been linked in that department in two moves that would undoubtedly strengthen Howe's squad this summer. Kilman, in particular, has impressed at Wolverhampton Wanderers under Gary O'Neil and has more than proved his ability to step into a club vying for European places.

Behind the backline, however, the Magpies could also make some changes. With Martin Dubravka now 35 years old and into the final year of his contract, those at St James' Park have turned their attention towards a replacement.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal this summer alongside Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Wolves in a busy race for the goalkeeper's signature. The shot-stopper is still only 21 years old and stands at 6ft 3in, making him the perfect deputy to Nick Pope.

Pope isn't getting any younger, of course. The England international is now 31 years old, meaning that it won't be long before Newcastle will have to start thinking of replacements for their No 1. Bringing Jorgensen in could therefore kill two birds with one stone this summer.

"Great" Jorgensen is better than Dubravka

At 21, Jorgensen is only likely to get better with experience and has more than proved that he would be more than capable of stepping into Dubravka's role. The veteran shot-stopper has covered for Pope well at times this season, but it would be far more beneficiary for Howe to be able to hand those opportunities to a young goalkeeper.

Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral will be reluctant to bid farewell to Jorgensen, however, having sung his praises not so long ago. He told the club's official website after his side's game against Osasuna in November: "In the first half, we were too stiff and with a lot of doubts. At that moment, Filip kept us in the game with three great saves.”

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Filip Jorgensen Martin Dubravka Save percentage 71.5% 70% Saves per 90 4.07 4.04 Pass completion rate 79% 79.5% Goals against per 90 1.79 2.12

When the summer window swings open, the "great" Dane certainly looks set to have a decision to make. Whether that results in a move to St James' Park remains to be seen, with plenty of top clubs interested in the 21-year-old.