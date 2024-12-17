Newcastle United are now eyeing a 2025 move to potentially replace Callum Wilson with a teenage talent who is considered to be a star in the making, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle have striker concerns

Eddie Howe's striker options could look very different come the start of the next Premier League season as speculation continues to swirl about who leads the line on Tyneside.

Alexander Isak continues to excel at St James' Park, with the Swede having managed to find the net seven times so far this season as well as grabbing four assists, contributing to over 50% of Newcastle's 23 Premier League goals.

His form is not going unnoticed, and Arsenal are one of the sides that reportedly remain interested in signing the 25-year-old forward as soon as next summer, with Isak yet to follow Anthony Gordon in penning fresh terms on Tyneside.

Though his current deal does not expire until 2028 and Newcastle will be desperate not to lose their talismanic forward, there will be a fear that a failure to qualify for European football could see Isak push for a move away.

It is a different story for Wilson, who has suffered with injuries since joining the Magpies and has been restricted to just four appearances this season, not finding the net in any of them.

Newcastle's strikers in 2024-25 Callum Wilson Alexander Isak Appearances 4 14 Starts 0 14 Goals 0 7 Assists 0 4 Total minutes played 57 1129 Minutes per goal/assist N/A 103

Now 32-years-old, the forward is out of contract with Newcastle at the end of the season and there is an expectation that he will not be offered fresh terms to extend his stay at St James' Park, leaving Howe and Paul Mitchell looking for at least one new striker in the summer transfer window.

They may now have found their replacement for the veteran, though.

Newcastle eyeing £17m+ striker signing

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, who claims that the Magpies are one of three Premier League teams now "keeping an eye on" Greek teenage talent Stefanos Tzimas.

Much of Newcastle's transfer policy in recent seasons has been to buy young talent and nurture them into stars, something that they are keen to continue heading forwards, and the teenager certainly fits the bill.

Currently on loan with German side FC Nürnberg, he has found the net seven times in 13 Bundesliga 2 outings and has been hailed a "monster in the making" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

The report reveals that Nürnberg plan to take up their option to buy Tzimas in the summer, believed to be for a fee of €18m, before immediately selling him on. Their aim is to make a profit of €3m-€5m, meaning that Tzimas will be available for between €21m and €23m (£17m and £19m) next summer.

Aston Villa and Chelsea are both also keeping tabs on his situation, it is added, but with both sides already well stocked in the striker department Newcastle may well be able to offer the advantage of first-team football. At just £17m, he could prove a bargain for Howe and co.