After missing out on a place in the Premier League's top four, Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on signing an upgrade on Callum Wilson for Eddie Howe this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies certainly aren't messing around, with reports suggesting that they've already reached an agreement with Lloyd Kelly for their first summer arrival, whilst aiming for the same free deal for Tosin Adarabioyo. Clearly aware of their squad depth troubles, Newcastle could seal two deals to instantly cover for the injured Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

The backline isn't the only area which could welcome changes, however. Reports suggest that Callum Wilson's Newcastle future is still in doubt with his injuries not going away and the forward not getting any younger. With his contract running out next summer, Newcastle are running out of time to cash in on Wilson, which could see the striker depart in the coming months at 32 years old.

At such an age, whether he leaves this summer or not, those at St James' Park will need to start thinking about a replacement for Wilson sooner rather than later. And that's where Youssef En-Nesyri could come in on a contract which could be worth a reported £58k-a-week.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign En-Nesyri from Sevilla this summer alongside West Ham United and Aston Villa. The 26-year-old has impressed in La Liga over the last few years and this isn't the first time that he's been linked with a Premier League switch, with West Ham linked with a move last summer.

Now, with three clubs reportedly interested, the forward could finally land a move to England and into the role of replacing Wilson at Newcastle. A player in demand, En-Nesyri has quite the decision to make this summer - a decision which could result in a move to St James' Park.

"Fantastic" En-Nesyri is better than Wilson

If Newcastle are looking to replace Wilson whilst offering something a little different to Alexander Isak, then En-Nesyri represents an ideal choice. Howe could even decide to form a deadly partnership between Isak and the Moroccan should the Magpies push ahead with their interest - he's certainly capable of keeping up with the Swede.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Youssef En-Nesyri Alexander Isak Callum Wilson Goals 15 20 9 Assists 2 1 1 Expected Goals 10.1 19.1 8.8 Key Passes 9 23 8

What's most impressive about all three forwards is how clinical they have been this season, outperforming their expected goals rate. It's a trait that's hard to find, but one that En-Nesyri crucially possesses ahead of potentially replacing Wilson this summer.

Described as a "fantastic young forward" in the earlier stages of his career by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, En-Nesyri has since developed into a reliable goalscorer, who could now find himself handed the chance to thrive in the Premier League.

As Newcastle look to reclaim a top four spot next season, signing players of the forward's calibre will quickly prove to be vital for Howe and his current side.