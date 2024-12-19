With just under two weeks until the transfer window swings open, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards a forward who has been compared to Premier League legend Didier Drogba.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' unpredictable form has continued in recent weeks, having been defeated 4-2 by Brentford in the Premier League, only to then thrash Leicester City 4-0 and send the Bees packing in a dominant 3-1 victory to advance into the last four of the Carabao Cup. It was the Sandro Tonali show at St James' Park, with the Italian scoring twice to seal an impressive performance which could finally earn him a starting place under Eddie Howe.

Advancing in the Carabao Cup will once again test Newcastle's squad to its limit, however, and once again signal the growing need for reinforcements when 2025 arrives.

On that front, names such as Bryan Mbeumo have been stealing the headlines, with the Brentford star seemingly high up on the Magies' list of candidates to sharpen what has been a blunt attack at times this season. But he may not be the only one to arrive.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Hamza Igamane and are now racing to sign the Rangers forward alongside Everton, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham in what could be a hectic race for his signature.

The interest of the Premier League should come as little surprise after Igamane left Tottenham Hotspur shocked in the Europa League, scoring the opening goal in an eventual 1-1 draw at Ibrox last week. His exit would, of course, be a major blow for Rangers but one that Newcastle could yet take full advantage of in January or perhaps even the summer transfer window.

"Strong" Igamane can replace Wilson

Given that Callum Wilson is currently heading for the exit door as a free agent at the end of the season, Newcastle should be expected to eye up potential replacements in the coming months. And among those may well be Igamane. Still just 22 years old, the Rangers forward is a star on the rise and one of the few bright sparks in a fairly dim season under Philippe Clement, scoring six goals in 17 games.

Those around Ibrox have certainly been impressed with the young striker too, with Leon Balogun going as far as comparing him with Chelsea and Premier League legend Drogba. The central defender told reporters as relayed by The Scottish Sun: “Hamza’s had an excellent run, he’s a strong player. I don’t want to praise him too much, but the way he controls the ball reminds me a little bit of Didier Drogba."

Of course, if Igamane is anything close to the play that Drogba was then Newcastle should go all out to land his signature as soon as they get the chance, be it as early as next month or in the summer transfer window.