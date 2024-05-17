As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle United have already begun thinking about potential incomings to strengthen Eddie Howe's side, which could now see a rising La Liga star arrive on Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies certainly aren't messing around, with an agreement already reportedly reached to sign Lloyd Kelly upon the expiry of his current Bournemouth contract at the end of the season and the same deal reportedly being worked on for Tosin Adarabioyo. Two free agents, Kelly and Adarabioyo represent smart business by those at St James' Park looking to add depth to Howe's defensive options.

Behind that defence, however, the Newcastle boss has seen another problem emerge. The absence of Nick Pope due to injury has left Newcastle with little choice but to turn to 35-year-old Martin Dubravka, who has struggled to match the quality of their number one, albeit whilst putting in some commendable performances.

It could be a glimpse into the future unless the Magpies act, with Pope now 32 years old, himself. And it seems to be a problem that PIF are well aware of, having sent scouts in search of a solution.

Now, according to reports in Spain, Newcastle are in pole position to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal worth €40m this summer. After reportedly sending scouts to watch the goalkeeper in action as he kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano last weekend, PIF reportedly picked the giant 6 foot 6 'keeper ahead of Howe's first choice for the position, which was Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle were clearly left impressed and could now push on to land their Pope successor in the coming months. Just 23 years old, those at St James' Park would be getting the ultimate solution to their fast-approaching problem, which could see them take a huge step back towards competing for a place in the Premier League's top four. As the summer window approaches, it certainly looks set to be a busy few months for the Magpies.

"Superb" Mamardashvili can replace Pope

It will be interesting to see whether Mamardashvili will step into Pope's role or be forced to watch from the bench and wait for his opportunity if he completes a move to Newcastle this summer. The latter's injury may hand Howe a simpler decision as he looks to get back up to full speed, but if that competition arrives, the former Bournemouth boss will have quite the selection headache.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Giorgi Mamardashvili Nick Pope Clean Sheets 13 5 Save Percentage 74.8% 73.6% Saves Per 90 2.81 2.81

With an incredibly similar save percentage and the exact same number of saves per 90, it's no wonder Newcastle's scouting department have identified Mamardashvili as the ultimate replacement for Pope for years to come. The Valencia man wouldn't be leaving Spain without his plaudits either, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig full of praise for the shot-stopper back in January, dubbing him "superb".

As Newcastle enter pole position, the Premier League may get the chance to see the young goalkeeper take the reigns from Pope as soon as next season at St James' Park.