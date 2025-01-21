Newcastle United have now held fresh talks over signing an "incredible" £84m striker, amid fears over Alexander Isak's future, according to a report.

Isak is right at the top of Arsenal's transfer shortlist, but the striker made it clear he is very happy at St. James' Park on Saturday, saying: "Everywhere you go in this city, everyone is loving Newcastle, which is special. It is the best feeling I have had in my career. Scoring goals in front of these fans, it is special."

The Swedish striker remains contracted until the summer of 2028, so the Magpies are in a strong bargaining position, but there is widespread interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs, with Chelsea also being named as potential suitors.

As such, Eddie Howe is now running the rule over potential replacements for the striker, with PAOK's Stefanos Tzimas now on the list of targets, and there is deemed to be a 35% chance the forward moves to St. James' Park in the summer.

There has now been a new update on another player Newcastle are targeting, with Football Transfers revealing they have now held fresh talks over a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has a release clause of €100m (£84m) in his contract with the Portuguese club, but it is believed they would be willing to sanction his departure for a lower fee this summer.

The Magpies have stepped up their pursuit of the 26-year-old as they are concerned about Isak's long-term future at St. James' Park, with the striker aware there is widespread interest in his signature.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are also named as potential suitors for the Swedish striker, although a move to Old Trafford is deemed unlikely, as he wants to play for a club in the Champions League.

Gyokeres could be the perfect Isak replacement

There is no doubt that Newcastle's primary concern will be keeping hold of Isak this summer, considering the 25-year-old has been in inspired form this season, bagging 15 goals in the Premier League.

However, should the Solna-born striker decide to move on this summer, there may be no better replacement than his compatriot, who has put in some top performances in the Liga Portugal and Champions League this season.

The "incredible" Sporting talisman has 22 goals and three assists in 18 league games this season, and he dismantled Manchester City by scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory in the Champions League back in November.

Gyokeres has proven he is capable of playing for one of Europe's top clubs, so it is promising news that Newcastle have now opened talks, but they will likely have to qualify for the Champions League to stand a chance of winning the race for his signature.