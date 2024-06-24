Newcastle United are "hopeful" of completing the signing of a prolific attacking player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are eyeing up some exciting signings according to recent reports, with a number of Premier League players being looked at as potential additions.

One such figure is Wolves winger Pedro Neto, with contact reportedly made with the Portugal international, who is currently representing his country at Euro 20204. Another Wanderers key man, Max Kilman, is also being considered, as Eddie Howe looks to bring in defensive reinforcements in order to make up for the injury absences of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been backed to join Newcastle many times in the past, and it looks as though the Magpies are still pushing hard to get their man, with the Blues possibly allowing the Englishman to leave before his contract expires in 2025.

Another Premier League player for whom a move to St James' Park has been mooted is Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, with Howe personally wanting him this summer according to reports over the weekend. He was an important figure for the Cottagers last season, only failing to start four league matches, chipping in with three goals and seven assists along the way.

Newcastle want prolific 18-year-old

Taking to X on Monday morning, The Secret Scout claimed that Newcastle are among a number of clubs interested in signing Middlesbrough youngster Ajay Matthews, with contact already made with the 18-year-old ahead of an expected exit:

"Middlesbrough 18-year-old striker Ajay Matthews set to leave this summer. Some of the clubs that have held discussions and hopeful of signing him include Celtic, Rangers, Southampton, Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle."

The update also points out that Matthews scored 16 goals in 17 starts for Boro's youth team last season, highlighting what a prolific performer he has been at that level. He may not be the established attacking player that many Newcastle supporters are craving ahead of next season, such as Calvert-Lewin for example, but he could be a fantastic long-term option whose finishing prowess is already on show at Middlesbrough.

The teenager is a three-cap England Under-17 international, showing that he is also good enough to impress on the international stage, and Howe could feel that he could help him mature into a genuinely formidable player over time.

Bringing in homegrown talent is essential for any club, not least when it comes to adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, and Matthews may jump at the chance to make the short trip to Newcastle, ensuring the youngster remains close to his current home in the process.

That could potentially give the Magpies the edge, not to mention the fact that they are a big Premier League club, and seeing them beat others to his signature would be a further sign of the progress made in recent years.