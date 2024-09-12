In an attempt to put together a far more productive summer transfer window than the one just gone, Newcastle United have already reportedly turned their attention towards 2025 and one potential free transfer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' failure off the pitch is yet to impact them on the pitch, with Eddie Howe's side drawing once and winning twice, which includes a smash and grab victory over a Tottenham Hotspur side also gunning for a place in the Premier League's top four. Goals from Harvey Barnes and a winning strike from Alexander Isak to crucially get off the mark for the season sealed the three points.

As the fixtures start coming thick and fast, however, it will be interesting to see how Newcastle cope given that they didn't add extensive depth in the summer window. Now, those at St James' Park may need to wait an entire year before another fresh face steals the show, especially in Howe's frontline, where one forward could arrive.

According to TuttoJuve, Newcastle are on the front row to sign Jonathan David on a free deal upon the expiry of his current Lille contract next summer. The Magpies aren't alone in their reported interest though, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also leading the way to sign the impressive striker.

At 24 years old, David already has 153 goals to his name throughout his career, finding the back of the net for KAA Gent, Lille and Canada on the international stage. On a free, he could represent one of the bargains of the summer next year and a player who would hand Howe the perfect partner for the equally clinical Isak at Newcastle.

"Superb" David could partner Isak

With Callum Wilson now 32 years old and into the final year of his Newcastle contract, the Magpies could be wise to show the veteran forward the door and welcome an instant upgrade in David. The Lille star is just about to enter his prime and would undoubtedly form a deadly partnership with Isak for years to come; the kind that could fire Newcastle back among Europe's elite.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jonathan David Alexander Isak Goals 19 21 Assists 4 2 Expected Goals 17.5 20.3 Key Passes 32 27

Combined, Isak and David managed a staggering 40 goals last season, which only adds to the astonishment that Newcastle could land the latter in a free deal next summer.

Of course, they reportedly face plenty of competition, but those at St James' Park must aim to make a statement signing next summer if they are to get back on track both on and off the pitch.

Described as "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig after his early form for Canada in 2019, David would arguably be Newcastle's most important arrival since the likes of Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. The Canada international will undoubtedly be one to watch throughout a season that may only see the transfer rumours increase in the later stages.