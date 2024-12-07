Newcastle United have now held talks to let one member of their squad leave in January amid interest from across Europe, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle fight to 3-3 draw vs Liverpool

It has not been a perfect start to the season for Eddie Howe's side, but they were back to something like their swashbuckling and aggressive best in their Premier League clash against Liverpool in midweek.

Handed the lead by an emphatic finish from star man Alexander Isak, they should have been further ahead by half-time as they squandered several excellent chances.

It appeared that this had come back to haunt them when Salah put the Reds 3-2 up in the closing stages, but Fabian Schar slid in at the back post in the 90th minute to rescue a well-earned point for the Magpies. After the game, Howe was keen to focus on the positives, hailing his side's resilience and "mental quality".

"That was much better from us. You know with the quality Liverpool have off the bench we could have an issue and that's what happened.

"But our mental quality came to the fore and we got the equaliser. We had chances to make it 2-0, we scored three goals and looked dynamic and energetic.

"I am really proud. We went toe-to-toe and matched them, it's our best of the season. Our gameplan was to be ourselves, which is difficult against a team like Liverpool, it's a delicate balance."

It follows a tricky summer for Newcastle, who are still trying to navigate financial fair play regulations and rejuvenate and ageing squad. Now, they could be handed a boost in both of those aims.

Newcastle hold talks over January sale

That comes as reports from Italy claim that Newcastle United have held talks with AC Milan over a potential sale of Kieran Trippier in January.

The defender has struggled for form and fitness in the last 12 months and has not started a game for the Magpies for two months, playing just six minutes in that time.

Tino Livramento has stepped up in his absence and is now Howe's first choice option at right-back, leaving Trippier a luxury option in reserve for the Magpies boss.

Though he has been an excellent servant for both club and country, with Gareth Southgate hailing him "exceptional" over the summer, there is a feeling that Newcastle have outgrown the former Spurs man.

Kieran Trippier 2023-24 vs 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 Appearances 28 6 Goals and Assists 11 0 % of games started 68% 21% Yellow Cards 5 0

As a result, the 34-year-old could be sold, in a move that would also see his significant £120,000 a week salary shifted from the books at St James' Park.

To that end, the report claims that Newcastle and Milan "held transfer talks recently" over a potential deal for the former England international, with previous reports suggesting that he could be available cheaply in January.

It is added that Trippier would replace Milan captain Davide Calabria in Paulo Fonseca's pecking order, playing understudy to summer signing Emerson Royal at San Siro. For Newcastle, a chance to receive a fee for an ageing, highly-paid reserve player might prove too good to turn down given their financial issues.