With the club still without a replacement for Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks to finally put an end to any speculation and seal their next sporting director.

Newcastle transfer news

Ashworth - on gardening leave since links with a move to Manchester United emerged - looks destined for Old Trafford. His departure is undoubtedly a large blow for Newcastle, who never really got the chance to see Ashworth in his true transfer element, having had so much success at Brighton & Hove Albion previously. One of the most highly-rated in his role, replacing Ashworth was never going to be an easy task.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, however, the Magpies have seemingly made their move to land a replacement once and for all. According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have held advanced talks to sign Dougie Freedman from Crystal Palace. The sporting director has enjoyed an impressive spell on a budget at Selhurst Park, with his eye for talent clear.

The frontrunner to now land the Newcastle role ahead of Johannes Spors, Freedman's first task will be to help those at St James' Park put an end to their squad depth troubles and take the side back into the Premier League's top four.

To sum up just how impressive Freedman has been at Palace, he was the man responsible for the arrivals of Eberechi Eze for £20m, Michael Olise for £8m and Marc Guehi for £18m. Worth a combined £46m when they first signed, Eze and Olise now reportedly have a price tag of £60m, whilst Guehi's sits at a reported £50m. From £46m, Freedman's signings could now be sold for a combined £170m.

It is the type of buisness that would see Newcastle avoid any issues with the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules, whilst building Eddie Howe a young and exciting team.

"Brilliant" Freedman can fill Ashworth void

Ashworth initially earned plaudits at Brighton for his work on a budget to produce such an impressive squad which has come on even further leaps and bounds ever since. Now, Freedman has created a similar reputation and his history of landing bargain deals would go a long way when it comes to avoiding the sale of top stars at St James' Park.

There's no doubt that Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish will be disappointed if Freedman, however, having handed him significant praise earlier this season. Parish said via Sportskeeda: "[He’s been] really important. He’s a brilliant guy. He was the second manager I had at the club.

"He was instrumental in us getting promoted. He’s been instrumental, he saved the club [as a player] when we were about to get relegated from the Championship with a last-minute goal at Stockport. He got us promoted while playing for Wolves."