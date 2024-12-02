With Callum Wilson on course to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season, PIF are reportedly interested in signing a Premier League forward who's already got a hat-trick to his name against the Magpies.

Newcastle transfer news

Those in Tyneside have struggled to find consistency so far this season, having endured a summer transfer window to forget with Paul Mitchell at the helm for the first time. Spending the majority of the window on a failed pursuit to sign Marc Guehi, Newcastle opted out of turning to alternative options and have struggled to reach their best form ever since under Eddie Howe.

Looking to put things right in 2025, Mitchell has already reportedly set his sights on some fresh attacking options for Newcastle. Names such as Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have recently stolen plenty of headlines and could yet emerge to hand the Magpies a major boost going forward. And they're not the only Premier League options that they could turn to.

According to Caught Offside, PIF and Newcastle are now interested in signing Evan Ferguson in 2025 amid his struggle to break into Fabian Hurzeler's strongest side at Brighton & Hove Albion. Still valued at £60m nonetheless, the forward could yet leave the Amex on loan with the likes of West Ham United and Rangers also interested ahead of January.

Fans at St James' Park should already be well aware of Ferguson's quality after he scored a hat-trick against Newcastle at the start of last season, as Brighton sealed a 3-1 victory at the Amex.

A forward who'd be a ready-made replacement for Wilson, Ferguson could yet sharpen what has been a blunt Newcastle attack at times in the current campaign under Howe.

"Amazing" Ferguson needs Brighton exit

As Brighton have grown in quality, it's players like Ferguson who have suffered from their success, particularly whilst Joao Pedro continues to steal the headlines this season. Still just 20 years old though, there's no doubt that the Irishman is still a player full of potential, but game time will be key at such an age - game time that Isak's recent unavailability would have offered him at St James' Park.

The young forward has earned plenty of praise at The Amex, including from former teammate Alexis Mac Allister, who told reporters as relayed by BBC Sport: "Evan is an amazing player. He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality. We are really happy for him, we know how important he is."

Of course, if Newcastle chase Ferguson's signature on a permanent basis then his £60m price tag may see them fall behind in the race, especially amid previous profit and sustainability concerns. After failing to recruit well enough last summer, however, Mitchell must make a statement in the form of reinforcements when 2025 arrives.