After yet more inconsistency on the pitch, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards a future star who has attracted plenty of attention from a number of European sides.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been one step forward and two steps back for Newcastle as of late, having impressed in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Liverpool in midweek, only to suffer a frustrating 4-2 defeat at the hands of Brentford this weekend.

This all follows a frustrating summer, in which Paul Mitchell failed to make an impact in his first transfer window as sporting director.

With the January transfer window approaching, those at St James' Park could yet make up for lost time and hand Eddie Howe some much-needed reinforcements. On that front, names such as Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have already been mentioned in two deals that would instantly sharpen Newcastle's frontline alongside Alexander Isak.

Whether or not those moves take place as early as the January transfer window remains to be seen, but the Newcastle squad certainly needs the addition of attacking reinforcements. But it's not just those who are already established that the Magpies have turned their attention towards, with one future star now also reportedly on their radar.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle are now interested in signing Nimfasha Berchimas ahead of Manchester United from MLS side Charlotte. The 16-year-old sensation has attracted plenty of attention, having trained with Bayern Munich in 2022 and now set to train with the Red Devils, who appear to be a step ahead of Newcastle in the race for his signature.

With RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid also interested in the teenager, it would be some move by Newcastle if they managed to swoop in and secure the arrival in Berchimas.

"Huge talent" Berchimas is one to watch

Whilst Berchimas is not able to move to Europe until 2026 when he will be 18 years old, he remains one to watch, having been described as a "huge talent" by MLS insider Tom Bogert.

At such a young age, it's incredibly impressive that Berchimas is already making his mark on Charlotte's first team with three appearances to his name. Meanwhile, he's also impressed for their youth side, scoring 6 goals in 21 games in the MLS Next Pro.

If Newcastle are looking to sign a future upgrade on Miguel Almiron - who also arrived from MLS - signing a young player of Berchimas' calibre is certainly an intelligent route to take.

However, with plenty of competition for his signature, the Magpies will have to move quickly to secure a deal before the likes of Manchester United can swoop in.