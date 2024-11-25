Newcastle United are believed to be interested in signing a "top-tier" attacking player with twice the number of league goals as Anthony Gordon this season, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with plenty of new signings following a frustrating summer transfer window that saw supporters, manager Eddie Howe and new sporting director Paul Mitchell all left disappointed.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is seen as a potential addition in January, with the Ligue 1 side possibly sanctioning a loan exit following a relatively underwhelming spell at the club to date. Additional firepower is needed at St James' Park as Howe's side look to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Magpies are also reportedly actively working on a deal to sign highly rated young Benfica central defender Tomas Araujo, with the 22-year-old seen as a long-term option at the heart of their defence. He has won an average of 2.9 aerial duels per game in the Primeira Liga in 2024/25.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are thought to be keen on signing Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz in what would be an audacious piece of business, but it would arguably be a surprise if the reigning European champions allowed him to leave.

Newcastle eyeing move for "top-tier" attacker

According to Foot News (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are "very interested" in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko and are planning to submit an offer for his services. with the Belgian seen as a priority target.

It doesn't look as though his arrival will be dependent on Miguel Almiron's future, with the Magpies looking to strengthen in attacking wide areas regardless of the Paraguay international's situation.

Bakayoko could be just what Newcastle are looking for on the right wing as they seek to add a similar level of quality compared to the left flank, where Gordon and Harvey Barnes are both excellent options.

In fact, the PSV winger's tally of four goals in the Eredivisie this season is double Gordon's total of two in the Premier League, while Belgium compatriot Romelu Lukaku has lavished him with praise, saying:

"He's understanding the importance of numbers in the game. His assist and goal tallies are increasing, bringing him into the spotlight. I've told him how incredible.

"If he continues merging his creative flair with his scoring record, he's on track to become a top-tier player. His potential knows no bounds. I sincerely think he has what it takes to surpass me in the long run."

Still only 21, Bakayoko could grow into an elite footballer as Lukaku alludes to, with his ability to cut onto his left foot from the right wing a deadly weapon that has seen him score 54 goals and register 40 assists from that position in his career to date.

Johan Bakayoko's Eredivisie stats this season Appearances 12 Starts 8 Minutes played 734 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 2.2 Key passes per game 1.6

Newcastle should be looking at the Belgian as an upgrade on Almiron and a player who could light up St James' with his attacking brilliance for years to come.