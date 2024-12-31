Newcastle United are thought to be leading the race to sign a "skilful" player in the January transfer window, with a £31.5m deal possible.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have the chance to build on an improved run of form when the January window opens later this week, following a frustrating quiet time of things in the summer.

Newcastle still look to be interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but they may wait until next summer to get a deal done, in order to snap him up on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are reportedly keen on securing the services of Wolves star Matheus Cunha, who has been one of his side's standout players in recent months. The 25-year-old has registered 14 goal contributions (10 goals and four assists) in 18 Premier League starts this season, highlighting the influence he has had.

There may be some concern about the future of Newcastle hero Bruno Guimaraes, however, with the Brazilian wanted by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. They are believed to see him as a priority signing, but it remains to be seen if his head will be turned or not.

Newcastle in pole position to sign "skilful" ace

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Newcastle are in pole position to sign AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori in January.

The Englishman is "keen on a potential return to the Premier League", with his future at his current club now in "major doubt". The Magpies are "currently showing the strongest interest" in him, in a deal that would cost £31.5m at the most.

Tomori ticks so many boxes for Newcastle, not least the fact that he would be a far cheaper centre-back option than Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, who would likely cost around double what Milan want for their player.

Perhaps the highest praise you can aim at the England international is that all-time Milan great Franco Baresi has spoken fondly of him in the past: "He is young and has played well so far when he's had the chance,' he told Sportsmail exclusively. He is skilful and has great physical attributes. He is still adapting to the Italian league and I think he can only grow as a defender and help us out."

The fact that such a great of the game rates Tomori says a lot about his ability, and this feels like a natural time for him to return to England, improving his chances of getting back into the international fold under Thomas Tuchel.

Now 27, there is every chance that the former Chelsea man is about to enter his prime, and the idea of him alongside Sven Botman is an exciting proposition for Newcastle supporters.

Related Howe must unleash Newcastle star who’d walk straight into the Man Utd team Eddie Howe will look to get the best out of this Newcastle United star against an out-of-sorts Manchester United side.

Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles are all good options for Eddie Howe, but none represent the long-term future and it is vital that a younger alternative is brought in. Tomori fits the bill perfectly, having completed 93.1% of his passes in Serie A this season, as well as averaging 1.8 clearances and 1.7 aerial duel wins per game.