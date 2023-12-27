After enduring yet another afternoon to forget, this time losing against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park, Newcastle United's hopes of reaching the Premier League's top four for a second consecutive campaign look all but lost. The Magpies sit eighth and could be as many as ten points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur if the North London side win their game in hand.

It's clear that Eddie Howe's squad is not in a position to compete on all fronts as things stand, meaning that 2024 could be a crucial year of changes. And that could see PIF make some ruthless decisions when it comes to reshaping the squad.

Newcastle transfer news

Despite securing a number of arrivals since their takeover, PIF still have some deadwood to clear out for Howe next year. If the Magpies want to become a team capable of consistently qualifying for the Champions League and then progressing out of the group stage all whilst balancing all competitions, then the transfer market will be the key.

First and foremost, however, Newcastle could sanction some surprise sales next year to make room for arrivals who could take them up to a new level on a permanent basis.

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle could sell Matt Targett in 2024 after the left-back has fallen down the pecking order under Howe. The former Aston Villa man is reportedly not part of Howe's plans, who has often opted for Dan Burn or summer arrival Tino Livramento down the left-hand side instead.

Given Targett's injury history too, a move could be the best solution. And whilst the Magpies have suffered the consequences for their lack of squad depth in the current campaign, they have more than enough left-back cover without Targett in the form of Burn, Livramento and Lewis Hall, meaning that they can sanction the sale of the former.

"Reliable" Targett needs Newcastle exit

Following the emergence of Livramento, it now seems a long way back for Targett at Newcastle, given that he was already behind Burn in the pecking order at left-back. With plenty of Premier League experience under his belt, the former Villa man now needs a move to earn the crucial minutes that he is unlikely to get at St James' Park. It must be said though, that Targett's stats show exactly why he is behind both Livramento and Burn.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Tackles + Interceptions Per 90 Matt Targett 1.11 2.22 2.22 Dan Burn 0.65 3.15 2.90 Tino Livremento 2.81 3.59 3.44

Whilst his position at Newcastle is that of an out-of-favour player, that doesn't mean that Targett couldn't find a starting place elsewhere in the Premier League, given how he's impressed in the past. Previously named in Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Week, the Newcastle legend described the left-back as "utterly reliable at the back and gave everything for the Newcastle United shirt".

As his time at St James' Park looks increasingly likely to come to an end, Targett will certainly be one to keep an eye on in both January and the summer transfer window.