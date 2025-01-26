Newcastle United are reportedly looking to complete the £16m signing of a "truly fantastic" player in the coming days, as Eddie Howe eyes reinforcements.

Newcastle transfer news

Centre-back is an area of the pitch where new signings are needed for the Magpies, considering there are some ageing figures there, including Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has been linked with a move to St James' Park, possessing Premier League experience from his Manchester City days.

Sao Paulo teenager William Gomes has also emerged as a rumoured target for Newcastle, with the 18-year-old capable of thriving as both a midfielder and a winger. He is a two-cap Brazil Under-17s international, and could have a massive future in the game.

Another exciting young player, Tyler Dibling, has also been linked with the Magpies, having enjoyed a breakthrough season in a struggling Southampton side. The Englishman has scored twice in the Premier League in 2024/25 to date, proving to be one of the few bright sparks for Saints.

In terms of attacking additions, Baris Alper Yilmaz is a reported target for Newcastle, with the 24-year-old a key winger for both Turkey and Galatasaray. With Miguel Almiron likely to leave St James' this month, a replacement will be required out wide.

Newcastle looking to sign "truly fantastic" ace

According to Milliyet [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are pushing to sign Besiktas attacker Semih Kilicsoy in the coming days, with the Magpies willing to pay up to £16m.

It isn't yet known if new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees a future for the 19-year-old at the Turkish giants, and the Magpies could be looking to swoop in before the current transfer window reaches its conclusion.

At just 19 years of age, Kilicsoy wouldn't arrive at Newcastle as an immediate key man, but he is a young player with a high ceiling, so the idea of him joining is exciting.

The winger has been described as "truly fantastic" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and the fact that he already has 23 goal contributions in 67 appearances for Besiktas speaks volumes about the strides he has made in his career.

Semih Kilicsoy's Europa League stats this season Total Appearances 7 Starts 3 Minutes played 367 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.9 Dribbles per game 1.1 Key passes per game 0.7

The teenager also has four caps to his name for Turkey, with that tally surely only growing significantly in the coming years, and while a left winger by trade, he can also shine on the right flank and in a central role.