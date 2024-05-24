Whilst the players have extended their season in Australia, those off the pitch have turned their focus towards the transfer window at Newcastle United, joining the race to sign a Bundesliga youngster.

Newcastle transfer news

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Newcastle were still fully focused on their work on the pitch, having ended the Premier League season before controversially jetting off to play two games in Australia, despite the fixture congestion in England. But whilst the headlines centre around those games, the Magpies have begun making moves ahead of the summer window.

Among those moves includes reported deals to sign both Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo upon the expiration of their respective contracts at Bournemouth and Fulham. The two defenders look increasingly destined to seal moves to St James' Park, which would finally bring Eddie Howe's defensive depth struggles to an end.

Meanwhile, with Miguel Almiron's future still in doubt, the Magpies have reportedly joined the race to sign a Bundesliga gem this summer. According to Bild, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Brajan Gruda from Mainz 05 in a deal that would be worth €20m (£17m) in the coming months.

They're not alone in the race, however, with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly willing to meet Mainz's asking price and Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa also eyeing moves to sign the right-winger this summer. At 19 years old, Gruda's certainly done well to earn such headlines.

If Almiron does depart this summer, then a player of Gruda's potential would make perfect sense for Howe and his side, who could have the opportunity to hand such players minutes if they qualify for the Europa Conference League ahead of next season.

"Superb" Gruda is already better than Almiron

Barring an outstanding 22/23 campaign, it would arguably be fair to say that Almiron never truly reached his potential at Newcastle and will be bowing out with a whimper more than anything else if he leaves this summer. In his place, Newcastle should step up their chase to land an eventual upgrade in Gruda, who was described as "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig this season.

The numbers suggest that now would be an ideal time to sign the teenager too, whose valuation will only go up as he likely gets better and better in the Bundesliga. For £17m, Newcastle would be getting a bargain deal this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Brajan Gruda Miguel Almiron Starts 19 23 Goals 4 3 Assists 3 1 Take-ons Completed 69 23

Everything is pointing towards a player that Newcastle should be pursuing this summer, perhaps whether Almiron departs or even stays put in the next few months.