With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles now set to miss part of next season on top of the rest of the current campaign through ACL injuries, Newcastle United have seemingly turned their attention towards a bargain reinforcement this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

There's no doubt that the Magpies' transfer focus should be on welcoming central defenders this summer, given that Fabian Schar is the only recognised player in that role as things stand, with Dan Burn naturally a left-back. And that has already seen them linked with names such as Dean Huijsen, who has impressed on loan at AS Roma from Juventus. Still a teenager, the central defender appears to have a bright future.

Those at St James' Park will need more than one extra option, however, such is the extent of their injury crisis at the back. Further reports have linked them with the likes of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Englishman has led Gary O'Neil's backline in the Midlands incredibly well this season and has more than earned a potential big move this summer. But away from the Premier League, PIF could land the ultimate bargain.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle have made contact with Mario Hermoso over a potential summer move. The Atletico Madrid defender will be out of contract come the end of the season, allowing Newcastle to land a free deal. They're not the only club interested, however, with Aston Villa and West Ham United also reportedly making contact with the defender, whilst Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus are interested too.

A player who has plenty of experience at the very top, Hermoso could be one of the bargains of the summer no matter where he ends up in the coming months. Amid their defensive crisis, Newcastle may well be hoping to put together a convincing enough pitch.

"Revelation" Hermoso would end Newcastle's crisis

Whilst it has got to a point in which Newcastle need reinforcements no matter the experience, signing a leader at the back could quickly prove to be a transformative move for Eddie Howe this summer. That leader should be Hermoso too, with a bargain deal available for a player who knows all about playing at the heart of a top side in Atletico Madrid.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Mario Hermoso Sven Botman Progressive Carries 27 0 Progressive Passes 145 35 Tackles Won 21 13 Blocks 23 20 Interceptions 24 9

Atletico Madrid will be disappointed to see Hermoso heading for the exit door, but it's now Newcastle who may benefit this summer. The defender has earned impressive praise during his career, including from Zach Lowy, who posted on X during Hermoso's time at Porto:

Although they face competition for his signature, Newcastle may need to ensure that the battle to sign Hermoso is one that they win this summer if they are to solve Howe's defensive crisis.