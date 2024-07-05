In the midst of a hectic summer transfer window so far, Newcastle United have reportedly made their first move to sign a central defender who Eddie Howe loves.

Newcastle transfer news

As they raced against time to avoid any profit and sustainability charges, Newcastle showed the door to the likes of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest respectively. In return for the latter, the Magpies also welcomed goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who adds depth to Howe's shot-stopping options.

Of course, it's only in the last week that the Magpies may have really started their serious summer business, having finally welcomed a new sporting director in the form of Paul Mitchell following the exit of Dan Ashworth to Manchester United. Mitchell arrives with the task of transforming the Magpies into top four regulars in the Premier League, starting with this summer's business.

Speaking for the first time since his arrival, the new sporting director told Newcastle's official website: "It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director.

"I've seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one. I can't wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance."

With that said, Mitchell's first task could include a trip to Italy to land a defensive reinforcement for the Magpies. According to CalcioMercato, Newcastle have made contact over a move to sign Malick Thiaw from AC Milan this summer in a deal that would reportedly be worth between €35m-€40m (£30m-£34m) this summer. Howe is reportedly a big fan of the German and could yet see his side welcome a crucial addition to his backline.

"Brilliant" Thiaw can replace Schar

Whilst Fabian Schar is very much still at the heart of Howe's side, it won't be too long before Newcastle will have to start thinking about a replacement given that he is now 32 years old. That's when they should turn to Thiaw to step in and fill that pending void. The 22-year-old has shown plenty of promise at Milan and looks more than capable of completing a Premier League move.

League stats per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Malick Thiaw Fabian Schar Minutes (total) 1,619 3,054 Progressive Passes 3.89 3.92 Tackles Won 0.94 0.71 Ball Recoveries 4.22 5.13

Thiaw's passing stats are particularly impressive up against Schar's given the Swiss star's excellence on the ball, and highlight a trait that Howe will need in abundance when the latter is ready to step aside at St James' Park.

With plenty more to come at such a young age, it's no surprise that Thiaw has earned such high praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described the Milan man as "simply brilliant" on X. Now, if Newcastle step up their interest, it could be those at St James' Park benefitting from that brilliance.