Newcastle United have now been offered the chance to sign a "magnificent" forward who they once submitted a £32m bid for, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Newcastle pushing for the Champions League

Newcastle are faring well in their bid to qualify for the Champions League for the second time under the helm of Eddie Howe, sitting level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City as we approach the start of February.

10 wins out of the last 11 in all competitions is perhaps an indication Howe doesn't need to tinker with his squad too much in the January transfer window, and it has been a quiet month up to this point.

However, one position the Magpies are definitely keen to strengthen is on the wing, amid Miguel Almiron's imminent departure, and they have identified a number of targets.

Howe is determined to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Southampton's Tyler Dibling, as the manager is a big admirer of the 18-year-old, while there have also been links to versatile Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy.

There is also a possibility a new option could enter the frame, with journalist Gianluigi Longari reporting Newcastle have now been offered the chance to sign two AC Milan players.

Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor have been proposed to the Magpies, having fallen out of favour at the San Siro, with the latter player well-known to the scouting department at St. James' Park. Okafor has stated Newcastle submitted a €38m (£32m) offer for his services while he was at previous club RB Salzburg in 2022, and they have now been handed a second opportunity to sign the forward.

Okafor struggling to adapt to life in Italy

It would be fair to say the AC Milan ace hasn't exactly taken to life in the Serie A, having fallen down the pecking order this season, although there were signs of promise in his debut campaign last term.

The 24-year-old scored six goals and registered two assists in the Serie A, while he has performed well in the Champions League in the past, netting six times in the competition during his time with RB Salzburg.

The Switzerland international has also impressed at international level, with his coach at U21 level, Mauro Lustrinelli, lauding him for his "magnificent technical qualities, speed and power".

It is clear the winger needs a fresh start, having failed to adapt to life in Italy, but he is still relatively young, and he could be better suited to a different league.

Given that Milan consider the former RB Salzburg man surplus to requirements, he may be available for a knock-down price, so Newcastle should definitely keep him in mind as a back-up option.

However, Howe has a number of more in-form players on his transfer shortlist, so he should only consider a move for Okafor as a last resort if he is available for a low fee.