Following an underwhelming January transfer window, Newcastle United have now reportedly been offered to chance to land a bargain deal in the race to sign one of Europe's best strikers.

Newcastle transfer news

If those at St James' Park were left frustrated by Newcastle's summer business then they'd have been left even more exasperated by their lack of spending last month. Once again limited by profit and sustainability concerns, the Magpies were forced to sit out of the window and watch on as rumours over Alexander Isak's Tyneside future came thick and fast.

On the pitch, meanwhile, Eddie Howe's side have been enjoying far better fortunes - recently reaching the Carabao Cup final after thrashing Arsenal 4-0 across two legs in which Isak once again stole plenty of headlines.

Of course, Newcastle's fortunes on the pitch won't take away from some awkward PSR questions that they'll have to face at some stage in the near future. As things stand, it very much seems as though the Magpies will have to sell before they can buy which could yet cast further doubts over Isak's future.

If it is to be the Swede sacrificed though, then those at St James' Park could have a replacement lined up. According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle have now been offered the chance to sign Victor Osimhen by triggering his bargain £60m release clause.

In usual circumstances, £60m would be considered a hefty fee but when taking into account reports that Napoli were previously demanding as much as £113m to sell their striker, it's an opportunity that Newcastle should not turn down.

In another world, if Newcastle raise funds through other sales, Isak and Osimhen could even form one of the most lethal strike partnerships in European football in what would be the ultimate dream in Tyneside.

"Ridiculous" Osimhen would be unstoppable alongside Isak

Whether it remains a dream world or becomes Newcastle's incredible reality remains to be seen, but it's difficult not to wonder just how unstoppable Isak and Osimhen would be together. It's an attacking duo undoubtedly capable of dragging a side from the edge of Champions League football into the top four and potentially beyond on a permanent basis.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Alexander Isak Victor Osimhen Starts 22 14 Goals 17 12 Assists 5 4

Scoring 12 goals in the Turkish Super Lig in 14 starts, Osimhen has added a further five in all competitions to take this season's total to 17 in impressive fashion. Even outside of Europe's top five leagues, the Nigerian has managed to steal the headlines and could yet make his return to the spotlight with a bang when the summer arrives.

Previously dubbed "ridiculous" by Statman Dave, Osimhen is likely to be among the summer's best buys at £60m. As the transfer window approaches too, it will be interesting to see whether Newcastle are in a position to finally spend their riches and welcome a blockbuster arrival.