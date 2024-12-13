With Callum Wilson injured for the next two months and on course to leave the club at the end of the current campaign, Newcastle United have reportedly joined three other Premier League sides in the race to sign an impressive young forward.

Newcastle transfer news

If those at St James' Park were unsure about signing another forward before the current campaign then Wilson's continued struggles to return from injury problems combined with Alexander Isak's own concerns in that department should have made for a pretty convincing case. Following recent inconsistencies on the pitch too, it's clear that 2025 must be a busy year for the Magpies on the transfer front.

It seems as though one of the main positions that those in Tyneside want to strengthen is the right-wing role as Miguel Almiron gears up for a departure away from St James' Park. The likes of Johan Bakayoko and Bryan Mbeumo have all been linked with a move to join up with Eddie Howe's side and could yet be joined by an impressive young forward.

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle are now part of a four-team Premier League race to sign Santiago Castro from Bologna. The 20-year-old Bologna striker has also reportedly attracted the interest of Everton, Arsenal and Aston Villa as well as Italian outfits Juventus and Napoli to create a hectic race for his signature in 2025.

Valued at a reported €40m (£33m) by Bologna, Newcastle should see a potential deal as an affordable one even if last summer's profit and sustainability concerns continue to impact their spending when the time comes.

Swapping Wilson for the younger, more reliable Castro would be quite the move from Newcastle, but they must act quickly amid such a busy race to secure his arrival next year.

"Excellent" Castro can replace Wilson and more

The arrival of Castro would, of course, replace the departing Wilson in the summer, but it could also do so much more for Howe and his current side. The Newcastle boss could quickly have two top strikers at his disposal in the Argentine and Isak to almost mirror Unai Emery's selection headache between Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran at Aston Villa.

Unlike Emery, however, Howe could choose to form a deadly strike partnership and one which could propel Newcastle back into the European places following recent struggles. Praised for an "excellent" performance, which featured three assists and a goal, by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig earlier this month, Castro remains one to watch.

With five goals and six assists in 20 games in all competitions, Castro is a forward on the rise with quite the decision to make by the time the summer arrives. Whether that decision will end in a move to St James' Park will certainly be interesting to see.